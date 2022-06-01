Two launches in two days at the Baglietto shipyard The custom 38m MY Enterprise hits the water shortly after the 48m MY Attitude…

Enterprise is a custom 38m motor yacht, bearing the signature of Francesco Paszkowski Design and project management by Roni Meshoulam. The interior was penned by the owner’s wife in collaboration with the shipyard’s interior design team.

Baglietto CCO Fabio Ermetto comments “motor yacht Enterprise is a highly innovative custom project for which a brand-new platform was developed and definitely the potential to become the first of a series.”

Enterprise has a beam of 8.8m and a volume of 440 GT with a top speed of up to 18 knots and is the 45th largest yacht built by Baglietto. The extensive use of glass with full height windows on the main and upper deck is considered the main feature of this new project.

The owner shared their thoughts, “almost three years ago we had the good idea to visit Baglietto, our shared vision was to break the mould. Not to build a boat that was typical and expected but to create something innovative. Bold, striking, sleek. She will generate excitement. People will ask ‘What is it?’ they will know It is unique, they will know it’s a Baglietto.”

Baglietto has delivered a 30m+ superyacht each year since 2015, with 2021 being the highest deliveries recorded with four superyachts. The shipyard has deliveries scheduled up to 2025 with the highest on-year target of six, which are currently in build for 2023. Enterprise will be premiered at the Monaco Yacht Show.

Profile links

Baglietto S.p.A.

Baglietto S.p.A ( Refit )

Click here to become part of The Superyacht Group community, and join us in our mission to make this industry accessible to all, and prosperous for the long-term. We are offering access to the superyacht industry’s most comprehensive and longstanding archive of business-critical information, as well as a comprehensive, real-time superyacht fleet database, for just £10 per month, because we are One Industry with One Mission. Sign up here.