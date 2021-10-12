New Amels 60 Sale Confirmed Sale of a new Amels 60 has been confirmed by Damen Yachting…

The team at Damen Yachting has confirmed the sale of a new Amels 60. When delivered in Spring 2024, she will be the fifth hull to be delivered from this 60-metre Amels Limited Editions design.

The Amels 60, featuring exterior design by Espen Øino, marks a new era for the Amels Limited Editions - the proven technical platform and fast delivery that clients expect and then shaped for the future. With very distinctive lines, she features hybrid power and propulsion technology. The overall design focuses on the onboard user experience with a feeling of space thanks to the large Sun Deck, Swim Platform and folding owners Suite balcony together with an interior volume of 830 GT. The design also includes provision for a 9-metre luxury tender to be stowed on the foredeck.

As with all Limited Editions, the platform also allows for flexibility in terms of owner customisation and the fifth yacht in the series is no exception. With custom interiors by a private designer selected by the owner, a custom charcoal and white superstructure to compliment the white hull and lengthened Sun and Bridge decks, hull 6005 is a great example of the Amels Limited Editions concept.

Damen Yachting’s Sales Manager Jorrit Pilaar worked with the new owner throughout the sales process. “We are delighted to confirm the sale of this Amels 60 and it’s a great pleasure to welcome a new Amels client to the fleet. The fact that the client is stepping into the build process relatively early means we have been able to maximise the flexibility of the Limited Editions design platform allowing for a number of client customisations whilst still offering delivery in under 3 years, which is considered fast in current market conditions.”

The sale of this latest Amels 60 comes just 2 weeks after the last Amels 60 sales announcement, once again confirming the strong market reception to this new 60-metre design.

Profile links

Amels B.V.

Espen Oeino International

Damen Yachting

Yacht: AMELS 60 Builder: AMELS Delivered: 2024 Status: In Build

Length: 60.00m Beam: 10.62m Draught: 3.40m Gross Tons: 830

Exterior Designer: ESPEN OEINO



Naval Architect: AMELS

Click here to become part of The Superyacht Group community, and join us in our mission to make this industry accessible to all, and prosperous for the long-term. We are offering access to the superyacht industry’s most comprehensive and longstanding archive of business-critical information, as well as a comprehensive, real-time superyacht fleet database, for just £10 per month, because we are One Industry with One Mission. Sign up here.