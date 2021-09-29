Feadship's Herculina sold The sale was brokered by Cecil Wright and Partners and Fraser…

Cecil Wright and Partners and Fraser share an update

The 49.99m Feadship Herculina, underwent a refit in 2021, has been sold. Cecil Wright and Partners represented the seller and Fraser Yachts London represented the buyer. The vessel's last recorded asking price was €17.5m.

Cecil Wright announced Herculina was under contract just prior to the opening of the 2021 Monaco Yacht Show with Henry Smith, director of the firm, quoted as saying, “We are delighted to be able to announce that two of the three exceptional yachts we have for sale in this year’s Monaco Yacht Show are under contract to be sold. It’s been an incredible year for us as a brokerage and this news is the perfect way to kick off the 2021 show. Both yachts are phenomenal purchases and we look forward to swift conclusions to both.’’

