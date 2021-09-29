Warning: getimagesize(): SSL operation failed with code 1. OpenSSL Error messages: error:1416F086:SSL routines:tls_process_server_certificate:certificate verify failed in C:\inetpub\vhosts\superyachtnews.com\httpdocs\article.php on line 199

Warning: getimagesize(): Failed to enable crypto in C:\inetpub\vhosts\superyachtnews.com\httpdocs\article.php on line 199

Warning: getimagesize(https://media.superyachtnews.com/uploads/2021-271/7294-herculina-exterior-2.jpg): failed to open stream: operation failed in C:\inetpub\vhosts\superyachtnews.com\httpdocs\article.php on line 199
SuperyachtNews.com - Fleet - Feadship's Herculina sold

By

Feadship's Herculina sold

The sale was brokered by Cecil Wright and Partners and Fraser…

Image courtesy of Pixel from Mars

Cecil Wright and Partners and Fraser share an update

The 49.99m Feadship Herculina, underwent a refit in 2021, has been sold. Cecil Wright and Partners represented the seller and Fraser Yachts London represented the buyer. The vessel's last recorded asking price was €17.5m.

Cecil Wright announced Herculina was under contract just prior to the opening of the 2021 Monaco Yacht Show with Henry Smith, director of the firm, quoted as saying, “We are delighted to be able to announce that two of the three exceptional yachts we have for sale in this year’s Monaco Yacht Show are under contract to be sold. It’s been an incredible year for us as a brokerage and this news is the perfect way to kick off the 2021 show. Both yachts are phenomenal purchases and we look forward to swift conclusions to both.’’

Profile links

FEADSHIP

Fraser

Cecil Wright & Partners

HERCULINA
FEADSHIP 1998 1998 Delivered
49.99m 9.60m 3.02m 656
DE VOOGT NAVAL ARCHITECTS
GLADE JOHNSON | MARIAN SMITH
DE VOOGT NAVAL ARCHITECTS

Join the discussion

Feadship's Herculina sold

32747

To post comments please Sign in or Register

When commenting please follow our house rules

Click here to become part of The Superyacht Group community, and join us in our mission to make this industry accessible to all, and prosperous for the long-term. We are offering access to the superyacht industry’s most comprehensive and longstanding archive of business-critical information, as well as a comprehensive, real-time superyacht fleet database, for just £10 per month, because we are One Industry with One Mission. Sign up here.

Related news

Reflections on MYS 2021

10 hours ago

Crypto not just a fad

2 days ago

Flood of enquiries expected for superyacht Drizzle

6 days ago

Age is just a number

1 week ago

Sale of New Amels 60 Confirmed

1 week ago

Herculina and La Masquerade under contract with Cecil Wright & Partners

1 week ago

Sign up to the SuperyachtNews Bulletin

Receive unrivalled market intelligence, weekly headlines and the most relevant and insightful journalism directly to your inbox.

The SuperyachtNews App

Follow us on