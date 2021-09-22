Sale of New Amels 60 Confirmed Imperial starts the 2021 Monaco Yacht Show with the sale of a new Amels 60 superyacht, signed on the first day. …

Imperial announces the sale of a new Amels 60 superyacht

Scheduled for delivery in 2023 to her owner, Imperial acted as the owner’s representative throughout the sale process. This project is the twelfth collaboration between Imperial and Amels & Damen Yachting since 2007.

Third hull of the Amels 60 Limited Editions, the 60-metre superyacht will feature an exterior design by Espen Øino. The spacious exterior will offer a large sun deck, which is nearly half of the length of the boat, a swim platform and folding owners suite balcony. Besides, she features hybrid power and propulsion technology.

The project has a custom design featured by the award-winning Andrew Winch. The team will bring a fresh and contemporary approach to this superyacht’s interior. Inspired by the external lines, the interior concept will replicate these geometrical elements to create a sense of unity. The main goal is that both exterior and interior spaces complement each other. The fabrics and materials selected will give an elaborate and sophisticated feel to the interior.

Imperial built a strong relationship with Amels & Damen yachting over the decade. The Amels 60/03 is the twelfth project to be built in collaboration with the shipyard since 2007. Julia Stewart, Imperial Director, states “Imperial and Amels have enjoyed a long term and successful cooperation over the past decade. We have several projects under construction and we are delighted to build this new iconic yacht together. Espen Øino will of course add great value to the project and reflects our joint commitment to delivering an outstanding yacht to the owner. We very much look forward to commencing construction, during which Imperial will act as construction supervisor and owner’s representative.”

Rob Luijendijk, Damen Yachting’s Sales Director quotes “the sale of the Amels 60/03 not only further strengthens the strong market reception to this new Amels Limited Editions design but is also a testament to the longstanding relationship we have with Imperial. We are delighted to be once again working with the team at Imperial on another new build and are very much looking forward to seeing the build come together and delivering her to her owner in 2023.”

