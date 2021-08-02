Amels unveil Here Comes The Sun refit The now 89-metre superyacht features a new colour scheme and extended length…

Slider Image - Left: Pre- refit, Right: Post-refit

A year after arriving at the Amels and Damen Yachting shipyard in the Netherlands, the refit of Here Comes The Sun has now been successfully launched following a large scale rebuild. In a milestone moment for the largest Amels delivered to date, the now 89-metre superyacht unveiled a new colour scheme and extended length.

After the original delivery in 2017, the Tim Heywood designed superyacht returned to Amels and Damen Yachting in 2020 under new ownership for an extensive refit. Most notably, the superyacht has undergone a full respray and exterior colour change, however, there has also been a number of significant design modifications. These include an extended sun deck aft now with helicopter landing area, extended bridge deck aft accommodation to allow for 2 VIP suites with exterior balconies and alterations to a number of deck and interior areas and layouts. The 6-metre extension to the main deck aft also provides a larger beach club, spa facilities and a 7-metre swimming pool.

Damen Yachting Project Manager Sander Peters, has worked closely with the captain and owner’s team during the refit. “A rebuild of this scale and complexity has required a very dynamic approach and good, open communication has been key. The captain and owner’s team’s operational approach has been a big contributing factor to the progress of this time critical project. Seeing her head back outside for the first since all the works started is a wonderful moment, achieved by the teamwork of all those involved.”

Damen Yachting Sales Manager Michel Coens also went on to explain what this refit launch means to the shipyard, “Welcoming any of the fleet back to the yard is always done with pride but for Here Comes The Sun, it runs even deeper. She represents the first step back towards full custom and bigger projects. Many of the same craftsmen and women who were meticulously involved in the original build have been working on her during this refit, remoulding and reshaping her into the new masterpiece she is set to become. Her launch is a very proud moment. Her additional length and brand-new colour are stunning and we look forward to the final stages of the refit now coming together for delivery to her owner later this summer.”

