Baglietto launches 41.7m planing yacht Rush The Superfast 42 model was launched from the La Spezia shipyard…

Baglietto has gone back to its origins, relaunching its planning line with 41.7m Rush hitting the water on Saturday. The aluminium superyacht is Baglietto’s second launch in the 40-45m size range in 2022. Prior to this the shipyard’s last delivery of a 40-45m superyacht was 43.65m Pachamama in 2015.

Rush was designed by Francesco Paszkowski, who penciled both the exterior and interior, the latter in cooperation with Margherita Casprini. The hull, designed by Plana Design, can reach speeds of up to 28 knots and is powered by three MTU 16V 2000 M96 L engines with two traditional shaft line external drives and a VOITH linear jet central drive. Rush’s draught of 2.1m allows it to cruise even in very shallow waters.

It can accommodate 12 guests across two double VIP cabins and two twin cabins and is staffed by seven crew. The stern features innovative design solutions, with the transom door opening downwards to create a swimming platform on the sea featuring a lounge, while a side door makes launching and hauling the tender fast and easy.

Rush will be presented as a worldwide preview at the Cannes Yachting Festival in September and is scheduled for delivery in 2022.

Baglietto is scheduled to deliver four superyachts this year, matching its output of 2021, with 2023 expected to match the shipyard’s best year in 2009 with seven deliveries. The overall Baglietto superyacht fleet will total 72 by the end of 2025

