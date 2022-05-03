Bering launches its biggest explorer yacht yet - the B145 The newly built B145, Heeus explorer, is launched at Bering yachts in Antalya…

Bering Yachts has announced the launch of the B145 which hit the waters on Thursday 28th April at the Bering shipyard in Antalya. The 44m vessel boasts a volume of 499 GT and is the largest explorer yacht to date by Bering yachts - this is also the first hull in the B145 range of expedition vessels.

Designed and constructed by a team of in-house engineers and naval architects, the semi-custom vessel can accommodate up to 12 guests with the assistance of 10 crew members ensuring a comfortable voyage around the world.

Founder of Bering yachts Alexei Mikhailov comments on the launch of the B145, “We are very proud to have this first hull in the model range to be launched on the water. This will be the beginning of a new chapter for the Bering Yachts company.”

Heeus features a 6-cabin layout, with 4 crew cabins and a captain’s quarter on the 3 decks, as well as a flybridge with a jacuzzi and a bar zone. Located on the main deck towards the bow is the master storeroom, a huge saloon with a dining area for 12 people and a lounge area. An extremely spacious beach club is also featured with direct access to the ocean.

Being the largest explorer yacht for Bering yachts is not the only exciting aspect of this particular launch, the vessel also has the feature of an ice belt that will allow the owner to explore the most distant and cold corners of the planet.

As it is shown the B145 was their first ever superyacht launched this year, however Bering Yachts have plans to launch up to 6 super yachts in the next two years.

