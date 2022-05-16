CRN Delivers 62m Rio The superyacht has left the Ancona yard for its debut Mediterranean cruise …

The latest fully custom superyacht from CRN has been delivered to its owner. Rio was designed and built by CRN in close collaboration with design and architecture studio Omega Architects, who created the exterior concept, and designers Pulina Exclusive Interiors for the interior styling. TWW Yachts represented the buyer, while TWW Yacht Management provided technical consultancy with survey and project management oversight throughout the final stages of construction.

At 62m with an 11.2m beam, this four-deck superyacht accommodates up to 12 guests across the owner’s suite and five guest suites. These are comprised of two full-beam VIPs – one on the main deck forward, the other on the lower deck – and three suites on the lower deck.

Rio will be unveiled at the Monaco Yacht Show, from the 28th of September to the 1st October 2022.

Rio is one of three superyachts CRN is scheduled to deliver in 2022. The 72m CRN 139 and 60m CRN 141 are both scheduled for delivery later in 2022, with 52m CRN 142 expected to hit the water in 2023 and 67m CRN 143 in 2024.

