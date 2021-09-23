 SuperyachtNews.com - Fleet - NAUMATEC reveals their new tender model

NAUMATEC’s new born TENDERLUX 620S is the restyled version of the TENDERLUX 620, of which it maintains the same elegant and clean lines, excellent performances and comfortable interior spaces.

 It is available also in a 5.85 meters configuration, that keeps internal accommodations unchanged, as an option when space in the yacht is an issue.

The yard pays particular attention to the internal livability of its tenders, especially in models up to 6 meters which are characterised by very large, comfortable and easily accessible spaces for the tender size.

Believing that the tender should reflect quality, image and prestige of the yacht that it serves, Naumatec customises its tenders’ finishes according to the owner’s need.

Technical Specs

Max Length (m)

6.20 reducible to 5.85

External Beam (m)

2.16 inflated

Max Height (m)

1.25 (reducible to 1.15 on demand)

Dry Weight (kg)

From 1200

Tubes Diameter (m)

0.5-0.2

Tubes Compartments

5

Max Load (people)

10

Fuel Tank Capacity (lt)

Up to 95

Engines

 

Up to 220 Hp Gasoline

Up to 170 Hp Diesel

Transmissions

 

Stern Drive

Jet (on demand)

Detected Speed

36 Knots with Mercruiser 2.0 170 Hp Diesel

 

