Cockwells Announce Launch of New Tender to mark 25th Anniversary

As Cockwells Modern & Classic Boatbuilding celebrates its 25th year of building beautiful bespoke craft for a discerning clientele, the acclaimed British boatbuilder continues to share its unstoppable flair for distinctive design with the unveiling of its 9m Modular Tender at this year’s Monaco Yacht Show (MYS21), which takes place in the Principality from 22 to 25 September.

For superyachts that require a flexible craft for use by guests and crew, Cockwells’ new 9m Modular Tender features ingeniously-designed custom modules that are lowered on board a base boat to transform it into a luxurious enclosed limousine; a fast guest transfer shuttle with jockey-style seating for up to 12 guests; a beach club with DJ station and BBQ grill; or, indeed, any other bespoke module to match precise specifications.

With a proven seaworthy hull that makes for a comfortable ride, the 9m Modular Tender’s twin 200hp diesel engines possess the power to transport a small car or all-terrain vehicle at 44 knots whilst an electrically-operated integrated bow ramp allows easy boarding and loading from ship, shore and sand.

“When the modules are stored on the mothership or support vessel, this stylish and versatile guest tender transforms into a platform for crew to use as a wash down or work boat for enhanced practicality,” explains Cockwells’ Design Director, Henry Ward. “We look forward to showcasing the many ways in which this 9m Modular Tender can be customised to accommodate a range of requirements at this prestigious international show.”

Cockwells will also reveal its concept for a 13m Open Catamaran Tender at the event, which combines expansive open seating areas for relaxation with stable, fast ride characteristics to deliver the ultimate superyacht tender or luxury day boat.

Based on our existing well-tried and tested catamaran hull, and paired with twin 725hp Volvo D11 engines driving Hamilton Jet drives to offer a top speed of 50 knots, this exuberant addition to Cockwells’ portfolio delivers clean lines and superyacht-quality finish to create a craft that will turn heads wherever she ventures.

A bow ramp that folds hydraulically and a raising t-top Bimini which lowers electronically for stowage in the mothership’s garage can also be incorporated as optional extras.

A confidential 12m version of this Open Catamaran Tender is already in build at Cockwells’ Mylor Creek Boatyard in Cornwall and is due for launch later this year.

“We mark our 25th year in business as a reputable brand, a growing company that is globally respected and one of the largest and most well-established tender builders in the industry,” comments Founder & Managing Director, Dave Cockwell.

“Whether you require a luxury limousine, a high-performance sports boat, a modular utility craft, a semi-custom crew RIB or a chase vessel, our tenders are the ultimate piece of kit for busy owners and crew. Pushing the boundaries of the possible when it comes to construction, electronics and engineering, we fuse advanced techniques and modern materials with intelligent design and exquisite craftsmanship to create unique tenders that perfectly complement your mothership, your distinctive personality and your lifestyle. If you seek exacting standards, exemplary client service, comprehensive after-sales care and absolute peace of mind, we look forward to welcoming you to Stand QJ6 to discuss your requirements.”

Prices are available on application.

