What to expect from TSG at MYS

A complimentary digital copy of The Owners Report will be offered to exhibitors, visitors, partners, captains and anyone interested in yacht ownership…

It is probably clear from the tone of some of the recent articles that have been published on SuperyachtNews, that our team is very excited to finally launch the The Superyacht Forum Live Tour concept at the hotly-anticipated Monaco Yacht Show this week, after what has been a protracted 18 months for our industry as a whole. Our coverage of MYS will be the first of our ‘The Superyacht Forum Live Tours’ where we will be filming the most interesting people and ideas in the key superyacht hubs around the world.

MYS is arguably the most important superyacht show on the world stage, but this year, extra attention will be paid to the occasion as it acts as a litmus test for future event prospects. COVID-19 is, of course, a slight spanner in the works, but amidst the chaos of the ensuing pandemic, many stakeholders in the industry were able to find a time and space to question all things previously considered the norm. What has followed since then could be described as an industry-wide call to reconsider the purpose and necessity of yacht shows, and, in lieu of this, the event organisers, as well as their official media partners (us), will be taking a more timely and creative approach to proceedings.

Multimedia journalism will play a major role in our reportage from now on, the written elements found in both The Superyacht Report magazine and SuperyachtNews website have been the dominant source of business-critical information for quite some time now. That’s why we feel it is time to step up our audio and visual elements, as part of the next phase in the evolution of our already popular digital One to One series. Our on-site film crew will aim to deliver original journalistic content with an artistic flair, and the Monaco Yacht Show series will be fully public and broadcast on our social media channels for everyone to see. To see exclusive and behind the scenes footage of our production you can check out our social media accounts @TheSuperyachtGroup and @SuperyachtNews.

As a founding board member of the Water Revolution Foundation, Martin Redmayne, our Chairman, has expressed his full commitment to working towards a greener superyacht industry. And we, as a team, are certainly doing our bit by going entirely paperless with our marketing at this year’s Monaco Yacht Show. While so many magazines are either left behind or thrown away during the course of each show, we are making our industry-leading flagship publication - The Superyacht Owner Report – available completely free to all exhibitors, visitors, partners, captains and anyone interested in yacht ownership, but this year as a digital-only product. So you can all enjoy the industry’s best journalism and market analysis without having to carry a 160-page print report around the show.

Our Head of Intelligence and Editorial, Will Mathieson, has also kindly provided the following statement of intent for our readership;

‘Where better than Monaco Yacht Show, the symbolic reuniting of the industry following Covid and the world’s premier boat show, to formally launch The Superyacht Forum Live Tour? We’ve been eagerly anticipating our return to the show after a fallow year, and the team is committed to delivering on our brief as the ‘serious business media partners’. Therefore, we’ve opted to combine our coverage of the show with our new Live Tour concept. In essence this project is another example of The Superyacht Group’s commitment to accurate and insightful market reportage, but in visual form. And we promise none of the usual frosted screens and insipid soundtracks; this will be raw, candid footage that embodies our enduring integrity of content.’

We hope that this will be the start of an exciting show season to round off a rather tumultuous year. It appears that some of the coronavirus regulations have also been eased in time for the METSTRADE and Superyacht Forum Live event in November. If you are keen to present either your location or business in The Superyacht Forum Live Tour, please do engage with our team at Monaco Yacht Show or, alternatively, contact eleanor@thesuperyachtgroup.com.

