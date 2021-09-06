Monaco Marine announced as Headline Partner of The Superyacht Forum Live 2021 Tanguy Ducros, COO at Monaco Marine, discusses the importance of the partnership as we look ahead to Amsterdam this November…

The Superyacht Group is delighted to announce the headline partnership of Monaco Marine at The Superyacht Forum Live 2021. The partnership will be an integral part of not only the three days in November but a three month series of live events at the key superyacht hubs across Europe, culminating in The Superyacht Forum Live during METSTRADE at the Amsterdam RAI, from the 15-17th November 2021.

SuperyachtNews speaks with Tanguy Ducros, chief commercial officer at Monaco Marine, about the significance of the partnership and what to watch out for as we move into the show and refit season, as Ducros explains:

“The headline partnership with The Superyacht Group is a key part of our plan this year and looking ahead. We live in a different time, and we need to get back to meeting people and socialising with the industry. We feel that it is essential to encourage significant events like The Superyacht Forum and show our appreciation."

The Superyacht Industry, more than most, is built on a foundation of communication and personal interaction, and Ducros sees this as a critical factor that will underpin the partnership in 2021. “Our industry is made up of people and relationships because it’s mainly a service industry, so without them, there is nothing. At Monaco Marine, we see the best way to encourage creativity by having real interactions and networking. Again, this is why we are so excited to be a part of The Superyacht Forum and live events this year.”

Much like The Superyacht Forum has evolved to meet a changing market, Monaco Marine has not sat back from its prominent position during the pandemic. “The Med is still the number one destination for refit in the world. It was that way in the past, and it’s still the case today”, continues Ducros. “The superyacht fleet is continuing to grow, and the number of vessels visiting our facilities is growing in conjunction. So, we have decided to continue our significant investments in our centres, both with renewed infrastructure and the extension of concessions.”

It is somewhat misleading to assume that this denotes a complete return to normal despite the encouraging reports of busy order books and the refit yard schedules. As Ducros elaborates, the approach to a vessel’s usage profile has changed, and the industry should be aware of this as we move into the next stage of development and recovery. “In a challenging year, many people have less visibility of the future. In the same way, many owners are less sure on whether to commit to long term refits. We have observed a trend towards focusing on the timeframe of a refit project, as opposed to the scope.”

The Monaco Yacht Show remains the next major event in our sights, and the industry is eager to get back to the fundamental interactions that have accounted for the enjoyment of this unique market for so long. Hopefully, with the return of the MYS in 2021, we can then also look ahead to METSTRADE and The Superyacht Forum Live. As a crucial part of this growth and development of a new show season, The Superyacht Forum Live will be hosting a series of dynamic events along the French Riviera and the southern coast of France to highlight the development of the Monaco Marine network facilities. The industry is changing in many ways, but this region remains the vital centrepiece of the refit and summer seasons.

“I would like to make a special mention and encourage the industry to participate with The Superyacht Group. It is great to get the insights the The Superyacht Group, and I see the work you do as helping a lot of people in the industry make the right decisions.” says Ducros.

The Superyacht Group is well placed with Ducros and the team at Monaco Marine to highlight the growth and development of the South of France. Monaco Marine is poised to make a series of exciting announcements regarding significant investment across its infrastructure network. Please also be ready for further updates regarding The Superyacht Forum Live events in partnership with Monaco Marine, and the full event schedule of The Superyacht Forum Live, in Amsterdam this November 15-17.

Image Credit: Guillaume Plisson

