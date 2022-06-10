Mengi Yay Yachts launch second Virtus 47 It hit the water from shipyard in Tuzla…

Mengi Yay Yachts has successfully launched NB102, the second hull of Virtus 47. The 47.3m steel and aluminium motor yacht has been moved to Pendik Marintürk Marina for final outfitting before its scheduled delivery later this month.

NB102 is undergoing interior and hardware installations and finishing prior to its delivery. It is a semi displacement yacht under 500GT with RINA classification and powered by a Caterpillar engine. The exterior was designed by VYD Studio, while the interior was designed by Red Yacht Design and the naval architect was Ginton Naval Architects.

It is one of three Virtus 47, with the first delivered to its owner in May and the third scheduled for delivery in 2023.

Mengi Yay Yachts currently has eight superyachts under construction, with 2023 scheduled to match the yard’s best year for deliveries of four in 2010. The shipyards total fleet is expected to hit 42 by the end of 2024. The graph also demonstrates the upward trend of the average LOA of Mengi Yay superyachts in the last decade.

