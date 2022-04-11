Mengi Yay launches Virtus 47 NB101 It is the first hull of the model to hit the water…

Mengi Yay has launched the first hull of its Virtus 47 model from its yard in Tuzla, Turkey. The 47.8m NB101, which will be known as La Vie upon delivery, has been moved to Pendik Marintürk Marina for final outfitting.

It is a steel and aluminium semi-displacement yacht with exterior design by VYD Studio and interiors by Leonardo Santi Design. The naval architect was Ginton Naval Architects. At 47.8m it is the longest Mengi Yay superyacht built to date.

NB101 is scheduled for delivery in May 2022. The shipyard currently has two more Virtus 47 hulls in construction, NB102 which is due for delivery in 2022 and NB100 which is due for delivery in 2023.

Mengi Yay currently has nine superyachts under construction, with 2023 scheduled to match the yard’s best year for deliveries of four in 2010. The graph also demonstrates the upward trend of the average LOA of Mengi Yay superyachts in the last decade.

