Karmarine Shipyard launches 146m semi-submersible conversion OK The exploration yacht from Bozca Design includes a tennis court and 3300m2 of deck space…

The 146m exploration vessel OK completes its conversion at the Karmarine Shipyard, in Turkey. A colossal entrant into the expedition vessel fleet, OK is a striking example of a conversion of a commercial vessel, originally built as a semi-submersible transport vessel at the Oshima Shipyard in Japan, in 1982.

Speaking to SuperyachtNews, exterior designer Timur Bozca outlines the key features: “OK can accommodate 20 guests and it features an identical owner’s cabin, which has a 360-degree view. Additionally, it offers over 3300 square meters of open deck space, as well as accommodating 70 different toys such as 46m sailing yacht, tenders, buggies, amphibious vehicles, and a seaplane.”

“Unlike other vessels, OK has the ability to partially submerge," continues Bozca "designed with enhanced internal strength, the vessel can handle both stern and side loading. OK has a deck submerging capacity, which will enable it to offer the opportunity to carry vehicles and toys in various sizes and forms. In addition, the submerging feature allows the vessel to transform into the island concept.”

OK also offers a sun deck jacuzzi, outdoor cinema, tennis court, botanic garden, four aquariums, a car ramp, and a vertical wind turbine. To support the operations of this extensive list of toys, OK repurposes its 40-ton vertical crane. The 'island concept', as Bozca explains, was a vision of the owner, who presented the challenge to the team at Bozca Design to convert this unique project. OK has been designed with global cruising and exploration in mind, and make a sizable addition to the growing fleet of expedition vessels, as outlined below.

As can be seen from the above data supplied by The Superyacht Agency, the demand for expedition vessels has been steadily increasing, with this delivery contributing to a marked increase in average LOA and GT in 2022. For a more detailed analysis of the support and exploration yacht side of the market, keep an eye out for the upcoming Superyacht New Build Report, due for publication later this month. To read The Superyacht New Build Report in full, and to gain access to our complete library of back issues, The Superyacht Group Library, and unlimited access to the SuperyachtIntel database, click here.

