Alia Yachts announces new contract for Project SAN The 45m project is a fully custom, all-aluminium motor yacht…

Alia Yachts has announced a new contract for an all-aluminium, 45m motor yacht designed by Sinot Yacht Architecture & Design with naval architecture by Lateral Naval Architects.

The attractive and innovative raised-pilothouse design, powered by quadruple Volvo IPS drives, is characterised by sleek lines and a low superstructure with an emphasis on exterior spaces for open-air socialising.

“The design of SAN began after long and in-depth conversations with her future owner on the desired layouts, functionality and style,” said Paul Costerus, partner and lead designer Sinot. “She features a fully open main deck all the way from the stern to the bow, without any major visual obstacles. The superstructure is constructed of full-height glass facades and has sliding doors both aft and forward.”

The guest accommodation on the lower deck comprises of four guest cabins and an owner’s stateroom. The interior design is geared towards the personal preferences of the owners and although minimalistic at first glance, on closer inspection is richly detailed.

“The exterior deck furniture is multi-functional,” continues Costerus. “Tables convert from dining to an evening cocktail setup and sunbathing areas convert easily into intimate seating. The aft deck sunbathing area can be expanded by folding the bulwarks down, providing even more of an outdoor living space experience.”

“This is another full custom, and a very exciting project for Alia Yachts,” said Alia President, Gökhan Çelik. “Based on an innovative and attractive design philosophy, Project SAN will further strengthen our pursuit to be recognised as one of the top custom yacht builders in the world by delivering such superior projects recognised worldwide.”

Project SAN is scheduled for delivery in 2023. It is one of two Alia Yachts superyachts scheduled for delivery by 2024, bringing the shipyard's total fleet to eight.

