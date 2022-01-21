Brodosplit Shipyard signs contract for 125m sailing yacht Rumoured for a 2025 delivery, it may join a small set of 100m+ sailing yachts on the horizon…

Croatian shipyard Brodosplit has signed a contract to build a 125m sailing yacht, according to local media reports. Dino Donjerković, Brodosplit’s sales director, was quoted as saying that the vessel is being built for 12 guests and 50 crew, making it one of the largest private sailing yachts to be commissioned.

Brodosplit has a significant historical commercial order book, with the 162m Clipper Golden Horizon, which is the largest square-rigged cruise ship in operation. On the superyacht side, according to data supplied by The Superyacht Agency, the shipyard has delivered three up to a 60m LOA. The output of Croatian shipyards more broadly back to 2010 can be seen below.

If delivered at 125m today it will be the 2nd largest sailing yacht in the fleet, behind only Sailing Yacht A. Looking ahead to 2025 and its purported delivery date, it may in fact join an expanding group of unique and massive sailing yachts that are in the pipeline.

The largest of these, and only a few centimetres away from dethroning Sailing Yacht A, is Dream Symphony. Over 10 years in the making, the intriguing 141m wooden schooner, is currently in-build in Turkey. With an estimated Gross Tonnage of over five thousand and a displacement of a touch under this figure at 4680 tons, largely due to its unique wood laminate construction, it is a fascinating project.

The next behemoth sailing yacht that is far closer to delivery is the 127m Oceanco, project Y721. With an often speculated providence, it is already launched and due for delivery in 2022. A colossal, but more conventional design, from a far more established superyacht manufacturer, its delivery is a known quantity. The remaining confirmed in-build large sailing yacht fleet is displayed below, with the hypothetical inclusion of the Brodosplit 125m project and Dream Symphony.

As can be seen, with the additions, the once highly atypical appearance of a 90m+ sailing yacht may become a more common appearance on the delivery schedule. Undoubtedly there are still many unknowns with both the Brodosplit 125m project and Dream Symphony and both will be followed closely by SuperyachtNews. Fleet data and regional analysis are some of the foundational pillars of The Superyacht Agency's intelligence, analysis and consultancy offerings. To find out more about The Superyacht Agency's various offerings, click here.

Image credit Brodosplit Shiprad via YouTube

Profile links

Brodosplit

Yacht: 125M Builder: BRODOSPLIT Delivered: 2025 Status: In Build

Length: 125.00m







