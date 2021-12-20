Miti Navi Yachts launch 'Miti One' The 34 metre sailing superyacht ‘MiTi One’ has been launched and is now on en-route to the French Riviera…

The 34 metre sailing superyacht ‘MiTi One’ has been launched and is now on en-route to the French Riviera where she will be for sale and available for inspection. The technical on-water launch took place in August and was followed by intensive sea trials and commissioning before handover to the owning company in November.

MiTi One is the first in the ‘MiTi Navi’ series of semi-production sailing yachts built with steel and the intention of combining European superyacht standards of construction management, equipment and luxury with traditional Turkish craftsmanship.

Originally conceived and overseen by a multinational team, the MiTi NaVi series comprises of 26, 34, 42 and 50 metre sailing yachts, all with in-house naval architecture and design, aimed at the premium long-range cruising sailing superyacht market.

All yachts are built in high grade steel at the renowned Bodrum Oguz Marin shipyard in Bodrum, Turkey, and with unlimited long range blue-water cruising in mind, the 34m steel sailing yacht "Miti One" is built to RINA class for compliance with Maltese Commercial Unrestricted Navigation. The superyacht builders have emphasised the need for high quality reliable systems, and long periods at sea in safety and comfort.

MiTi One features an impressive volume of 198GT and carries 11 guests in five staterooms with a crew of 4 to 6 persons. The main saloon houses a lounge area to port with a formal dining area to starboard and a bar as guests enter the interior from the aft deck. Stylish wooden panelling features throughout, paired with soft furnishings and deep-toned leathers. A second shaded dining area can be found on the aft deck with an al fresco lounge and swim platform just a few steps away.

In addition to carrying 520 square metres of sail in a ketch configuration, her twin Baudouin 450hp diesel engines give her a cruising speed of nine knots under power with a range in excess of 2,000 nautical miles. Solar panels work to minimize the global consumption onboard, as well as a Haman sewage treatment system, which contributes to preserving the Environment.

MiTi One is for sale with Central Agents Yacht & Villa at an asking price of Euro 6,750,000 Euros and will be available for viewings on the French Riviera.

