Bilgin 243 launched The 74 metre superyacht will now enter the outfitting process, with delivery scheduled for 2024…

Turkey-based Bilgin Yachts has started 2022 with the technical launch of Bilgin 243 on the 8th of January.

Built on-spec in Yalova, where Bilgin has its steel and aluminium construction facility, the superyacht is now in the Bilgin Yachts facility in the West Istanbul Marina for outfitting.

Speaking on the launch, CEO İsmail Şengün said, “The technical launch and design of Bilgin 243 proved a complete success for the whole Bilgin team. We are very happy and proud of starting the year with a big splash.”

The 1,607 GT yacht was designed by Unique Yacht Design and has a similar layout to the 80 metre Bilgin 263. Across its five-deck layout the semi-custom yacht has extensive sun-bathing areas, a flybridge, multiple living areas, a beach club, and can accommodate between five and nine guest cabins. She will be powered by twin 1,920 kW main engines which will allow the yacht to reach more than 17 knots. Her 169,000 litre fuel capacity will let her cruise more than 5,000 miles at a cruising speed of 12 knots.

Emrecan Özgün, CEO of Unique Yacht Design, describes the superyacht as a very special project. “We designed Bilgin 74m focusing on the large, spacious structures that characterise a boat of this size, trying to develop them to perfection, rather than trying to fit ‘a little bit of everything’”.

Bilgin 243 is scheduled for delivery in 2024.

