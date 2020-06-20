We are delighted to reveal that exactly one year from now, The Pacific Superyacht Forum will begin, on 20th June 2021, taking place in Victoria, British Columbia, in partnership with Victoria International Marina. The city of Victoria represents the gateway to a 27,000-square-kilometre cruising area encompassing the vast province of British Columbia – an incredible, but relatively untapped area for superyachts to explore.

Having been postponed earlier this year due to COVID-19, this event will now sit comfortably within the Pacific’s Spring/Summer 2021 calendar, bookended by the America’s Cup and the Tokyo Olympics. This is a hotspot of charter and wealth, and The Superyacht Group is very much looking forward to delivering something different and unique in British Columbia.

Both the city and the host partner of the inaugural edition of The Pacific Superyacht Forum are case studies for what this event intends to achieve - they are examples of the potential the Pacific has as a self-sufficient market in its own right. We firmly believe that The Pacific Superyacht Forum will bring together a vast swathe of similar working examples – the combined knowledge of which will help to further progress towards the collective goal.

Victoria International Marina is a relatively new market entrant, enjoying its first full season in 2019 and being the result of investors building superyacht-specific infrastructure from the ground up in expectation of a growing demand. The proposition is now under the auspices of a visionary team of regional industry stakeholders who have understood and supported the ‘Pacific network’ vision as we have developed the concept.

The pandemic related protocol adopted by CEO of Victoria International Marina, Craig Norris and his team involves a slightly modified risk management process which was COVID-19 specific, informed and regularly updated by COVID-19 data coming from the leading health authorities and relevant governing bodies. The three-category risk response system has since caught the attention of ICOMIA and various groups who wish to use it as a standard moving forward. “[The system] hasn't stopped our ongoing efforts to create Exceptional Experiences for our clients, it has only required that we systematically consider the risks and put proper control measures in place to limit them to acceptable levels,” explained Norris.

“Cruising activity is now on the rise. Nobody could have seen COVID-19 coming, but there is a positive outcome for us in British Columbia as we have earned an almost zero COVID-19 reputation, and therefore we can only assume that we will be the next global destination to explore. Our spirits are high and our community relationships even stronger than before as we head back towards normality,” continued Norris.

This is a region of huge potential to inspire the superyacht owners of tomorrow, but it is also one requiring investment – in infrastructure and a more robust service sector – as well as charter options for those who recognise the market opportunity. The programme that will shape The Pacific Superyacht Forum will take a step away from conventional workshops in order to truly illustrate this region’s potential, from hikes up into the hills to dives deep in the ocean, there will be networking opportunities like no other.

“We are excited to showcase our cruising market and deliver experiences you would never have imagined, and that we need now more than anything else,” concluded Norris.

