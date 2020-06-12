From 27 June, superyachts will be welcome to cruise in Tunisian waters and resume their regular maritime services, including duty-free bunkering. Strict procedures and safety protocols for the hospitality industry are being rolled out in preparation for this date. Working in accordance with guidelines laid out by the World Health Organisation, hospitality staff are undergoing additional training to be able to competently undertake newly required safety procedures.

According to Yacht Services Tunisia, a concerted effort is being made nationwide to ensure that Tunisia’s outstanding management of the coronavirus pandemic continues once normal life resumes.

“Tunisia has been through a lot of the past nine years, but each time is rises up against the odd,” comments Kim Williams of Yacht Services Tunisia. “Now, as the end of lockdown is in sight, and with our international boarders about to reopen, we should all be very thankful for the swift action that the Tunisian government has taken. We will of course follow strict sanitary procedures when we welcome our yachts into port and will continue to follow all government protocols as they are released.”

“Tunisia’s successful experience in the fight against the coronavirus send reassuring signals to the rest of the world. They are one of the safest countries in terms of health that tourists can visit,” states Zurab Pololikashvili, secretary of the World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO).

The regions response to COVID-19 saw all borders across land, sea and air, close on 21 March. Tunisian citizens who were abroad were repatriated with a required 14-day isolation period in hotels. Three months on and the country’s diligence has paid off as it is among the first nations in Europe to reopen its borders to foreign visitors, superyacht guests and tourists alike. To quantify Tunisia’s successful campaign against coronavirus, the country now has just five cases per one million inhabitants, as shown in the John Hopkins data set above from 8 June 2020.

Along with Montenegro and Croatia, Tunisia is one of the only superyacht destinations to boast less than 10 cases per one million inhabitants.

