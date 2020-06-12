Porto Mirabello, located in the Gulf of La Spezia, is strategically positioned in the norther Tyrrehenian Sea and presents an attractive launch pad for cruising to some of the Mediterranean’s most sort after locations, as well as being close to some of Italy’s most renowned shipyards and the heart of Italy’s superyacht supply chain. The marina has today announced the opening of a new quay at its facility.

The new dock, restyled in 2020, enables the facility to berth 18 superyachts from 50 to 140m on the same quay. The new ‘Megayacht Area’ is equipped with beach umbrellas and deck chairs on the docks where guests can relax and enjoy a drink while taking in the sea-view. In addition, the barbeque terrace is located nearby and is directly accessible from the dock, as well as being adjacent to the dedicated sports area.

The new quay is a controlled private access zone that requires VIP guest access cards to enter in compliance with the International Ship and Port Facility Security Code (ISPS). In addition to the development of the new quay, a new member of staff has been introduced to the facility that is dedicated to assisting VIP clients with their various requests. The ‘Megayacht Assistant’ will take care of package deliveries, crew support and various other requirements. Furthermore, a golf-cart service is available to link the new quay to the shopping areas and concierge service.

