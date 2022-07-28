Countdown is on for Monaco Yacht Show 2022 Watchmakers Richard Mille will be the show’s new official sponsor after signing a multi-year partnership.…



The countdown for Monaco Yacht Show is officially live! With Monaco Yacht Show 2022 being exactly two months away they have announced a new partnership with one of the world’s most avant-garde luxury watchmaking brands. This milestone is set to mark the start of a new chapter in the Monaco Yacht Show’s endeavours.

The Superyacht Group will once again be attending this year and continuing our longstanding partnership with MYS with a dynamic team of on-ground reporters. We will also be revealing the latest edition of The Superyacht Owners Report, so be sure to look out for something special this year ahead of our 30th anniversary.

Created in 2001 by the brand’s eponymous founder, Richard Mille revolutionised luxury watchmaking with an innovative modern marketing strategy focused on the “ultra-luxury” market. The Swiss brand’s philosophy is aligned with the MYS’ ambition to cater for a new generation of yachting clients, whose epicurean lifestyle has redefined the rules of superyachting.

The partnership between the Monaco Yacht Show and Richard Mille aims to fuse the shared values of luxury watchmaking and yachting. Monaco Yacht Show believes the brand share a quest for excellence and technological performance, a passion for creativity and high craftsmanship, a love for innovative design and a desire to create tailor-made experiences.

Gaëlle Tallarida, Managing Director of Monaco Yacht Show says: “We are delighted to welcome Richard Mille as an official sponsor of the Monaco Yacht Show, starting 2022. This long-term contract reflects our shared commitment towards building a solid, trusting and long-lasting relationship between our two brands. We intend to accompany our customers on a journey filled with ultra-luxurious experiences, by immersing them in the world of yachting and by helping them discover Richard Mille’s characteristic avant-garde approach to luxury watchmaking.”

Peter Harrison, CEO of Richard Mille EMEA says: “We are delighted to announce our partnership with the Monaco Yacht Show, whose commitment to promoting creative excellence in the world of superyachts mirrors our own unwavering pursuit of passion, performance, and perfection in watchmaking. There is no doubt that the worlds of yachting and fine watches are inseparably linked. We share a desire for excellence in savoir-faire, performance, design, and ergonomics. Richard Mille is known for rewriting the rules of modern watchmaking; we use centuries-old tradition and craftsmanship and marry it with 21st-century technology to push the boundaries, ensure excellence, and deliver unrivalled innovation both technically and through material development and utilisation. We are only at the beginning of a long and meaningful partnership with the Monaco Yacht Show and look forward to working collaboratively over the coming years to define the next chapter in the history of this iconic show.”

