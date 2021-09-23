Crystal Caviar exhibit bohemian crystal yacht at Monaco Yacht Show The firm is displaying a variety of crystal sculptures for visitors to Monaco Yacht Show…

Crystal Caviar shares an update on its Monaco presence

Crystal Caviar is presenting its bohemian crystal aquamarine yacht at the Monaco Yacht Show. The piece took almost a year to create and is on display to visitors at the show.

Artefact, a sculpture made from 6500 years old subfossil oak wood and its bohemian crystal sister sculpture from Jaroslav Prosek will be exhibited. Prosek’s sculptures feature on superyachts including Excellence V, Artefact, Apostrophy, Luna, and Kismet.

Visitors will also be able to see sculptures from ‘Plastic Oceans’, a recent Venice exhibition from Ela Smrcek and Jaroslav Prosek. The sculptures of marine forms were covered with plastic, an expression of the alarming amount of plastic in the oceans.

Crystal Caviar will also display a one-off violet chronometer and sculptures from Vlastimil Beranek and Ela Smrcek whose pieces can be seen on Polaris, Podium, Artefact, White Rabit Golf, Luna, Yas, Al Lusail, and Bravo Eugenia.

Visitors can also see chandeliers from the company on Tatiana and Kismet.

