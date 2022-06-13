Monaco Yacht Show unveil new sustainability hub The new exhibition area will welcome companies that specialise in reducing superyachts’ environmental footprint…



The new Sustainability Hub at Monaco Yacht Show will act as an incubator for companies that provide innovative or tried-and-true eco-friendly solutions. It will also act as a platform for budding start-ups working on sustainable alternatives that fit in seamlessly with the yachting world. The exhibition will be located on a 200m² plot in Darse Sud - a tent dedicated purely to nautical equipment and technology.

The Monaco Yacht Show has also announced a collaboration with the Water Revolution Foundation who will help to select companies that are eligible for the Sustainability Hub.

The Sustainability Hub was originally created as part of the Monaco Yacht Show's eco-friendly approach, which was initiated in 2005. The show thereby serves as a tool to raise awareness on environmental issues within the Monegasque and international yachting community.

Gaëlle Tallarida, Managing Director of Monaco Yacht Show, stated, “When the MYS joined the Carbon Neutral programme in 2005, we were already hell-bent on raising environmental awareness. The MYS later joined the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation in 2010 to support their eco-friendly projects. Might I remind you that the yachting industry had barely started taking on a “green attitude” at the time. Our pioneering approach to sustainability in organising the show, which began 18 years ago, now extends to a new dedicated exhibition at the MYS. The MYS constitutes one of the industry’s major voices; a share of social responsibility that we fully assume today.

Tallarida continues, “Therefore, the Sustainability Hub was an obvious and logical next step for the Monaco Yacht Show. This brand new area dedicated to eco-friendly yachting alternatives is part of our sustainability programme, which is set to be extended to the logistics and layout of the entire show, here in the port of Monaco. We intend to provide support to all those involved – exhibitors, service providers and visitors alike – whilst exploring concrete solutions to environmental problems.”

Robert Van Tol, Executive Director of the Water Revolution Foundation, also offered his thought on the recent collaboration with Monaco Yacht Show, “The creation of the Sustainability Hub is a crucial achievement. The Monaco Yacht Show has once again consolidated its leading position in the field, whilst highlighting the Water Revolution Foundation's expertise in terms of sustainability. Thus, the show’s new exhibition area is designed to showcase forms of technology that will bring concrete improvements to the world of yachting. We are making every effort to find, verify, promote and reward sustainable solutions, whilst encouraging their use and bringing about much-needed change.”

