44-metre new build for Vitters Shipyard

Vitters announced its new project, a 44 metre fast cruising sloop during the recent Monaco Yacht Show. Delivery of Project 3093 is scheduled for spring 2024.

The project evolved from a concept originally created by Reichel Pugh Yacht Design, with the naval architecture and interior design by Design Unlimited. After close collaboration between the design team and Vitters Shipyard, parties came to the agreement whereby Ezio Dal Maso, from Stephensen Harwood, acted on the Owners’ behalf.

The yacht benefits from modern, dynamic exterior lines – sporting comfortable twin helm seating with excellent visibility – combined with an exceptional comfort level and timeless contemporary interior styling.

Main features of the yacht are the modern superstructure with ample glass and surround view from all positions. The wide glass roof gives a spacious feeling and offers interaction with the sailing from the salon. Two outside seating areas and a sunbathing pad, give plenty of choice for al fresco dining as well as lounging at multiple places.

Vitters' Bas Peute notes that, "the project team worked intensively together to fulfil the owner’s requirements of building a safe and comfortable superyacht that also performs well in all weather conditions."

The clean-lined sloop has expansive deck spaces for guests to venture out onto, while the large covered cockpit offers ample space to relax and dine, protected from the elements.

The transom area can easily be converted into a lavish beach club, close to sea level.

The spacious interior has a modern luxurious atmosphere with intricately-carved wooden panels and high-end fixtures and fittings. A full-length deckhouse skylight allows natural light to flood in.

Once completed, the superyacht will comprise a wealth of innovative solutions and onboard amenities such as twin V-drums – pioneered by Vitters' in-house engineers – in the forepeak, for easy headsail changes and stowage, two "submarine" anchor systems and a "peak shaving" battery system for efficient power management.

