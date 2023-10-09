 SuperyachtNews.com - Fleet - Feadship’s Project 1011 readies for sea trials

By SuperyachtNews

Feadship’s Project 1011 readies for sea trials

The highly anticipated 103m yacht has finally left the construction shed in Makkum ahead of its trials in the North Sea…


Feadship’s Project 1011 is set to head for its sea trials in the North Sea after leaving its construction facility in Makkum. The highly anticipated project is the fourth-largest yacht ever built by Feadship.

With interior and exterior design from Sinot Yacht Architecture & Design and naval architecture by Azure Yacht Design, the 103m yacht has been built for an experienced owner and returning client of the Dutch shipyard.

“As a repeat client and Feadship fan who has built his own yachts in the past, the client had a very clear idea of what we are capable of and pushed the boundaries in terms of design and engineering,” says Henk de Vries, Director and CEO, Feadship.

“He wanted to be part of the team, which ordinarily is something we try to avoid, but he was fully prepared to collaborate and our working relationship ended up being both friendly and fun.”

Whilst a two-tier engine room is standard on a yacht of this size, De Vries adds that a fundamental difference in Project 1011’s design is the use of a single-deck engine room in order to devote more interior volume to guest amenities. 

The yacht also features 1,100m2 of exterior glass, four outdoor hot tubs, a helicopter hangar under the forward helipad and eight hull doors. One of the hull doors is a 15m long tender garage shell door – the largest Feadship has ever built.

In our latest edition of The Superyacht Owner Report, Henk de Vries discusses Feadship’s plan to build carbon-neutral superyachts by 2030 and the wider sector’s green ambitions with Jack Hogan.

Feadship

PROJECT 1011
Feadship 2023 2024 Launched
102.30m 2999
Sinot Yacht Architecture & Design

