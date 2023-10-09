Feadship’s Project 1011 readies for sea trials
The highly anticipated 103m yacht has finally left the construction shed in Makkum ahead of its trials in the North Sea…
Feadship’s Project 1011 is set to head for its sea trials in the North Sea after leaving its construction facility in Makkum. The highly anticipated project is the fourth-largest yacht ever built by Feadship.
With interior and exterior design from Sinot Yacht Architecture & Design and naval architecture by Azure Yacht Design, the 103m yacht has been built for an experienced owner and returning client of the Dutch shipyard.
“As a repeat client and Feadship fan who has built his own yachts in the past, the client had a very clear idea of what we are capable of and pushed the boundaries in terms of design and engineering,” says Henk de Vries, Director and CEO, Feadship.
“He wanted to be part of the team, which ordinarily is something we try to avoid, but he was fully prepared to collaborate and our working relationship ended up being both friendly and fun.”
Whilst a two-tier engine room is standard on a yacht of this size, De Vries adds that a fundamental difference in Project 1011’s design is the use of a single-deck engine room in order to devote more interior volume to guest amenities.
The yacht also features 1,100m2 of exterior glass, four outdoor hot tubs, a helicopter hangar under the forward helipad and eight hull doors. One of the hull doors is a 15m long tender garage shell door – the largest Feadship has ever built.
In our latest edition of The Superyacht Owner Report, Henk de Vries discusses Feadship’s plan to build carbon-neutral superyachts by 2030 and the wider sector’s green ambitions with Jack Hogan.
Profile links
102.30m 2999
Sinot Yacht Architecture & Design
Click here to become part of The Superyacht Group community, and join us in our mission to make this industry accessible to all, and prosperous for the long-term. We are offering access to the superyacht industry’s most comprehensive and longstanding archive of business-critical information, as well as a comprehensive, real-time superyacht fleet database, for just £10 per month, because we are One Industry with One Mission. Sign up here.
Related news
Feadship – On the Road to Zero
CEO Henk de Vries assesses Feadship’s plan to build carbon-neutral superyachts by 2030, and the wider sector’s green ambitions
Business
Lloyd’s approves Sanlorenzo’s and Feadship's methanol fuel system
Sanlorenzo's methanol fuel system for 50Steel and Feadship's compact multi-fuel system design have secured approval from the classification society
Crew
Can the industry print a better future?
3D printing could be the antidote that shipyards are looking for to enhance sustainability credentials
Technology
Feadship 83m concept Dunes debuts at MYS
Dunes takes a step towards Feadship’s goal of net-zero superyachts
Fleet
Out Now: The Superyacht Owner Report
Issue 218: The Superyacht Owner Report is now available to read and download online
Owner
Savannah listed for the first time
Robert Shepherd of Edmiston discusses the recent listing of the iconic 84m Feadship ahead of its eagerly awaited appearance at MYS2023
Fleet
Related news
Feadship – On the Road to Zero
4 days ago
Can the industry print a better future?
1 week ago
Feadship 83m concept Dunes debuts at MYS
2 weeks ago
Out Now: The Superyacht Owner Report
3 weeks ago
Savannah listed for the first time
4 weeks ago
Feadship's Project 822 nears completion
1 month ago
Feadship delivers 84m Obsidian
2 months ago