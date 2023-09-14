Savannah listed for the first time
Robert Shepherd of Edmiston discusses the recent listing of the iconic 84m Feadship ahead of its eagerly awaited appearance at MYS2023…
Image Credit: Feadship
The indisputably iconic 84m Feadship Savannah has been listed for the first time ever since its delivery in 2015. The world-renowned superyacht is exclusively represented by Robert Shepherd, President, Edmiston, who details to SYN the pride in receiving the listing, and the unprecedented interest in the yacht ahead of its appearance at the Monaco Yacht Show in two weeks.
“There are yachts, then there are Feadships, and then there is Savannah,” says Shepherd. “Words can’t describe my excitement and the honour of being appointed as the exclusive broker for this marvel of a superyacht.”
Often heralded as the world’s first electric-diesel hybrid superyacht, Savannah has won numerous accolades from the industry and beyond since its delivery. The boundary-pushing hybrid propulsion system blends a main diesel engine with three gensets, a megawatt of storage batteries and an azimuthing thruster. Feadship claims that this improves fuel economy by around 30%.
Its design is as renowned as its engineering, featuring naval architecture from De Voogt Naval Architects and interior design by Cristina Gherardi Bernadeau and Marcello Bozzarelli of CG Design. “It is safe to say that Savannah is not only one of the most iconic yachts to ever grace the water but has also inspired other yachts in their design in the years that followed her launch,” says Shepherd.
Image Credit: Feadship
“Savannah may have been the first hybrid yacht, but it was also the first to feature an underwater lounge that is perfect for watching the natural world,” he adds. “There is just no yacht quite like it. From the pool’s mosaic by the artist Cecily Brown, to the staircases, to the use of peerless glass, everything in its construction is a modern work of art. You can’t stand at one end of a corridor and see the end of it for the curves that wrap around the boat.”
The yacht can accommodate 12 guests across six cabins, with a VIP, two doubles and two convertible cabins making up the five cabins forward on the main deck. But the Seafoam Green Icon’s cruising capabilities have been tested too. “Savannah is the definition of explorer, having cruised to locations all over the world from Patagonia to the Galapagos, Costa Rica, the Mediterranean and the Caribbean to name but a few,” adds Shepherd.
Image Credit: Feadship
Savannah has had continuous maintenance, upgrades and a refit in 2020, and interest in the eight-year-old Feadship has been unprecedented. “It goes to show what an incredible yacht Savannah really is because ever since the listing was announced, I’ve been working nonstop,” says Shepherd. “In reality, Savannah will not be available for long. Interest in boats like Savannah never goes away, no matter how long they are off the market. And that’s evidenced by the fact that most of its slips for Monaco are already full, so we are expecting to be extremely busy once the show begins.”
Savannah will be docked at Berth R03, Quai Rainer Ier at the Monaco Yacht Show later this month.
Related news
Update: Project Zero
First images of the revolutionary fossil fuel-free 69m ketch released as it is transported for outfitting
Fleet
Feadship's Project 822 nears completion
The 72m yacht has eased out of its Kaag Island drydock and into public view for the first time since the bare hull arrived in 2021
Fleet
Monaco Yacht Show 2023 preview
With the 32nd edition of the Monaco Yacht Show six weeks away, we take a look at what is in store for this year's attendees in Monte Carlo
Business
Feadship delivers 84m Obsidian
The Dutch shipbuilder claims its latest renewable diesel-powered delivery brings it one step closer to building completely carbon-neutral yachts by 2030
Fleet
Feadship’s Project 825 on the move
Project 825 was spotted along the Dutch waterways on its way to the Feadship shipyard in Kaag earlier this week
Fleet
What do you think about Feadship?
Both a prominent builder and dynamic brand, this is the market's chance to provide direct feedback and help guide the next evolution of Feadship
Business
