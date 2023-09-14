Savannah listed for the first time Robert Shepherd of Edmiston discusses the recent listing of the iconic 84m Feadship ahead of its eagerly awaited appearance at MYS2023…

Image Credit: Feadship

The indisputably iconic 84m Feadship Savannah has been listed for the first time ever since its delivery in 2015. The world-renowned superyacht is exclusively represented by Robert Shepherd, President, Edmiston, who details to SYN the pride in receiving the listing, and the unprecedented interest in the yacht ahead of its appearance at the Monaco Yacht Show in two weeks.

“There are yachts, then there are Feadships, and then there is Savannah,” says Shepherd. “Words can’t describe my excitement and the honour of being appointed as the exclusive broker for this marvel of a superyacht.”

Often heralded as the world’s first electric-diesel hybrid superyacht, Savannah has won numerous accolades from the industry and beyond since its delivery. The boundary-pushing hybrid propulsion system blends a main diesel engine with three gensets, a megawatt of storage batteries and an azimuthing thruster. Feadship claims that this improves fuel economy by around 30%.

Its design is as renowned as its engineering, featuring naval architecture from De Voogt Naval Architects and interior design by Cristina Gherardi Bernadeau and Marcello Bozzarelli of CG Design. “It is safe to say that Savannah is not only one of the most iconic yachts to ever grace the water but has also inspired other yachts in their design in the years that followed her launch,” says Shepherd.

Image Credit: Feadship

“Savannah may have been the first hybrid yacht, but it was also the first to feature an underwater lounge that is perfect for watching the natural world,” he adds. “There is just no yacht quite like it. From the pool’s mosaic by the artist Cecily Brown, to the staircases, to the use of peerless glass, everything in its construction is a modern work of art. You can’t stand at one end of a corridor and see the end of it for the curves that wrap around the boat.”

The yacht can accommodate 12 guests across six cabins, with a VIP, two doubles and two convertible cabins making up the five cabins forward on the main deck. But the Seafoam Green Icon’s cruising capabilities have been tested too. “Savannah is the definition of explorer, having cruised to locations all over the world from Patagonia to the Galapagos, Costa Rica, the Mediterranean and the Caribbean to name but a few,” adds Shepherd.

Image Credit: Feadship

Savannah has had continuous maintenance, upgrades and a refit in 2020, and interest in the eight-year-old Feadship has been unprecedented. “It goes to show what an incredible yacht Savannah really is because ever since the listing was announced, I’ve been working nonstop,” says Shepherd. “In reality, Savannah will not be available for long. Interest in boats like Savannah never goes away, no matter how long they are off the market. And that’s evidenced by the fact that most of its slips for Monaco are already full, so we are expecting to be extremely busy once the show begins.”

Savannah will be docked at Berth R03, Quai Rainer Ier at the Monaco Yacht Show later this month.

