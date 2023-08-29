Feadship's Project 822 nears completion
The 72m yacht has eased out of its Kaag Island drydock and into public view for the first time since the bare hull arrived in 2021…
Project 822, Feadship's latest 76m fully custom project, has entered its final completion stages. On Monday, August 28th, the vessel left the dry dock in Kaag Island, the Netherlands for the first time since its hull arrived at the facility in 2021.
The superyacht, also known as Project Hanami, features exterior design by British firm RWD, who also designed the interior alongside Susan Young Interiors. Naval architecture is by De Voogt Naval Architects.
The steel and aluminium yacht was originally sold by Burgess in 2019. Now it has left the building shed, work will continue fitting the stylised mast on the top deck.
Feadship says it will disclose more information on the fully custom yacht closer to the official launch date. The delivery will mark Feadship's third major launch of the year, following the delivery 84m Obsidian in June and 67m Feadship 823's launch in March.
Profile links
76.00m
De Voogt Naval Architects
Click here to become part of The Superyacht Group community, and join us in our mission to make this industry accessible to all, and prosperous for the long-term. We are offering access to the superyacht industry’s most comprehensive and longstanding archive of business-critical information, as well as a comprehensive, real-time superyacht fleet database, for just £10 per month, because we are One Industry with One Mission. Sign up here.
Related news
Feadship delivers 84m Obsidian
The Dutch shipbuilder claims its latest renewable diesel-powered delivery brings it one step closer to building completely carbon-neutral yachts by 2030
Fleet
Feadship’s Project 825 on the move
Project 825 was spotted along the Dutch waterways on its way to the Feadship shipyard in Kaag earlier this week
Fleet
New build 72m Feadship for sale
Scheduled for delivery in May 2025, motoryacht Shakura is available directly through the shipyard
Fleet
Feadship unveils Project 710
The 84m promises to show off a range of Feadship’s current innovations in efficient design and sustainable technology
Fleet
What do you think about Feadship?
Both a prominent builder and dynamic brand, this is the market's chance to provide direct feedback and help guide the next evolution of Feadship
Business
First look: Project 823
The 67m Project 823 moved outside of the construction hall at the Kaag yard for final outfitting before sea trials later in 2023
Fleet
Related news
Feadship delivers 84m Obsidian
4 weeks ago
Feadship’s Project 825 on the move
1 month ago
New build 72m Feadship for sale
3 months ago
Feadship unveils Project 710
4 months ago
What do you think about Feadship?
4 months ago
First look: Project 823
5 months ago