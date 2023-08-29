 SuperyachtNews.com - Fleet - Feadship's Project 822 nears completion

By SuperyachtNews

Feadship's Project 822 nears completion

The 72m yacht has eased out of its Kaag Island drydock and into public view for the first time since the bare hull arrived in 2021…

Project 822,  Feadship's latest 76m fully custom project, has entered its final completion stages. On Monday, August 28th, the vessel left the dry dock in Kaag Island, the Netherlands for the first time since its hull arrived at the facility in 2021.

The superyacht, also known as Project  Hanami, features exterior design by British firm RWD, who also designed the interior alongside Susan Young Interiors. Naval architecture is by De Voogt Naval Architects.

The steel and aluminium yacht was originally sold by Burgess in 2019. Now it has left the building shed, work will continue fitting the stylised mast on the top deck.

Feadship says it will disclose more information on the fully custom yacht closer to the official launch date. The delivery will mark Feadship's third major launch of the year, following the delivery 84m Obsidian in June and 67m Feadship 823's launch in March.

 

