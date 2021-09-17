TILSE: The crystal clear option for yacht glass The specialist yacht glazing and yacht glass manufacturer announces its significant expansion…

As more and more yacht designs incorporate futuristic glass elements, the importance of high-quality glass construction has never been clearer. Over the last 30 years, TILSE has worked on over 300 superyacht projects, most of which are custom or one-off builds. Two of its recent notable projects are Feadship’s 94m M/Y Viva and the 45m S/Y Path from Baltic Yachts that are on display at this year’s edition of Monaco Yacht Show. You can find TILSE at AL44, Albert 1er.

In order to meet the growing demands of the market, TILSE recently doubled its production capacity. This expansion, combined with brand new bending ovens, large CNC (computer numerical controlled) machines and state-of-the-art chemical toughening means that TILSE can now produce individual glass panes up to 6m, allowing for even more elaborate and complex glass designs on board. Besides the use of innovative technologies, TILSE’s self-developed special adhesive resin plays a central role in achieving the highest quality products. This unique resin is the only material that guarantees a glass compound free of delamination and maximum safety over the widest temperature range, from - 40 to over 100 degrees Celsius.

The development of the production capacity further enhances the full-service solution that TILSE provides. From first discussions about potential projects to clarification of technical possibilities with the classification society to 3D measurement, production and worldwide installation, every part of the process is completed by TILSE employees. This is something that the brand calls the ‘TILSE Experience’. “Clients should know that we make the finest selection when it comes to the raw materials to avoid any optical effects. The whole production process is designed for maximum quality, which leads to higher costs. However, the end result is a lot better than the standard glass in the market,” explains Henning von der Thüsen, managing director of TILSE.

Of course, the very nature of glass presents several build, design, and installation challenges. To avoid any last-minute changes or expensive alternative designs, von der Thüsen recommends contacting TILSE as soon as possible. “We are always available for designers, builders, or clients to contact us with questions. If they consult with us early on, we can explain the physical limitations of glass and the impact of extreme bendings on the optical quality.” Furthermore, the TILSE team can effectively communicate to owners how vital it is to use superior glass in the first instance, rather than retroactively install it when they are unhappy with the results. “There are a lot of examples in the market where the initial decision for the glass was made with a focus on price rather than quality. After a few years of use, those yachts will need a costly refit that could have been avoided by focusing on quality in the first place,” von der Thüsen explains.

In some cases, the defects in lower quality glass are even apparent when the owner steps foot on board for the first time. “Curved glass that is bent in a very tight radius leads to optical distortions that the new owner can see at the stage of delivery. However, if we had been involved in the design process sooner, we would have supported the shipyard and designers while these problems were still manageable,” he adds. Furthermore, von der Thüsen advises clients to contact the TILSE team to remove designs and features on board that can’t be achieved with glass but are an aesthetically pleasing element of the concept. He uses the example of a recent design with a pool window that measures 4x4m. ”There is no glass manufacturer in the world that can produce that size. In this case, the design would ultimately need to be changed, which leads to higher costs and delays.”

The expansion of the TILSE facilities and its 30 years of experience producing high-quality glass for yachts cements its place as a true expert in this field. As the demand for glass continues to grow within yacht concepts and new builds alike, utilising the finest materials available will ensure owner satisfaction for years to come.

