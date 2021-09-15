One to One – Bram Jongepier What should our design and engineering priorities be, for the future? We talk to Bram Jongepier of De Voogt Naval Architects B.V. (Feadship)…

In the latest instalment of our digital dialogue series, our chairman Martin Redmayne speaks with Bram Jongepier of De Voogt Naval Architects to discuss sustainability as well as the 2030 vision for the superyacht industry. Jongepier has been involved in the design, production, and delivery of motor yachts for more than 25 years with his extensive resume ranging from the production of luxury vessels from 6 to 150 meters. In this candid 40-minute discussion the pair also discuss the evolution of Feadship over the last ten years and the future aims of the ship building company for the next decade.

Through training as a naval architect, Jongepier has also grown into a wide range of experience in systems, interior, materials and all kinds of exotic features on yachts. He sees it as a sport to combine international regulations and innovative technical solutions with the creativity found in yachting and provide a compliant design for every wish of the owner. For the last ten years the push for sustainability has included concept designs, R&D studies, getting applications on board and industry collaboration.

On the topic of sustainability, Jongepier argues that, “Sustainability is driven by shame, people don’t want to be ashamed of the boat they have… If you want to be really really sustainable, don’t built a yacht.” Through the Yacht Environmental Transparency Index (YETI) initiative, which was set up by Jongepier, studies have revealed that by changing the way in which owners operate their vessels, carbon emmissions and environmental impact can be severely reduced,

“By having more fun, you are actually being more sustainable – its serendipitous.”

Jongepier explained, “For megayacht owners, by having your own little fleet of yachts you can actually be more sustainable. We analysed a cruising pattern between islands where the main mothership followed behind at a slower pace while a fast speed boat zipped the guests around the island and took them to the beaches and bays.”

While Feadship do still plan to one day build sailing vessels, Jongepier pointed out that this requires targeting a different kind of owner for a different kind of experience. The veteran Naval Architect also highlighted how wind assisted propulsion is only low impact while the yacht is moving, which amounts to a measly 10% of time every year.

Jongepier also discussed some of his gripes with the way that superyachts specified,

“Maximum speed isn’t really important, but cruising speed is. Range also isn’t that important, but the endurance of a yacht in certain operational modes certainly is.”

Jongepier believes that while Feadship have managed to decrease their environmental impact by 30% in the last ten years, he wants to be close to zero emissions by 2030. “Its not possible to be zero emissions” Jongepier pointed out, “But, we can certainly get very close to zero.”

To gain further insight about the future of AI, the future of yacht design and the creative solutions being implemented to reduce environmental impact, watch the video below, alternatively you can access our full library of digital dialogues here.

