Just in from Heesen… updates on Project Apollo The keel has been laid, but designer Frank Laupman has made some changes…

The keel of Project Apollo, has been laid in the presence of the Lloyd’s Register surveyor. The latest addition to the 55-metre Steel Class, Apollo was begun as a speculative venture by the shipyard, which will allow her future owner to take possession on a much shorter lead time than a conventional new-build. Heesen is the only Northern European yard to offer a 55-metre steel-hulled yacht on these terms.





This class is popular not only due its fuel efficiency delivered by the Fast Displacement Hull Form, but also for comfort, seaworthiness, and stability in all sea conditions, thanks to its sturdy steel hull.



The muscular exterior lines of YN 20255, Project Apollo, have been revisited by Frank Laupman of Omega Architects. “As much as we love our original design with the vertical windows, we felt it was time to make an evolutionary step,” said Frank. “We opted for a larger expanse of floor-to-ceiling glass, without mullions, in the main saloon and sky lounge. Then we took the opportunity to give a slightly more aggressive look to the profile, by using continuous sheets of tinted glass. The horizontal lines stretch the optical length and balance the air draft. The result is beautiful: we retained the family look and feel, but gave it an elegant touch.”





The layout has also been reconsidered and now includes a French balcony for the owner’s apartment, complete with new walk-in wardrobes and a bar around the whirlpool spa on the sundeck. Exterior furnishings have also been upgraded, and the sundeck itself is longer. On the main deck, the central atrium has been modernised, with a wider and revised main staircase, while there is an additional companionway from the wheelhouse deck up to the sun deck to ease crew access.



“Our 55-metre Steel is a unique and very competitive design,” commented Friso Visser, Heesen CCO. “We believe in this proven design platform and have worked with Omega and Luca Dini on creating a yacht that meets the refined tastes of clients who appreciate Dutch quality with a shortened delivery time.”





Heesen have stated that while Apollo might be the latest member of the class, she’s also the first of many more…

Click here to become part of The Superyacht Group community, and join us in our mission to make this industry accessible to all, and prosperous for the long-term. We are offering access to the superyacht industry’s most comprehensive and longstanding archive of business-critical information, as well as a comprehensive, real-time superyacht fleet database, for just £10 per month, because we are One Industry with One Mission. Sign up here.