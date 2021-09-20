Water Revolution Foundation to announce Sustainable Yacht Design Taskforce The Water Revolution Foundation to make a presentation at The Monaco Yacht Show introducing collaboration with designers on the issue of sustainability…

Starting on the 21st January 2021 a group of 25 key stakeholders from the superyacht design community have met virtually for a series of roundtables, hosted by The Water Revolution Foundation, to discuss the design considerations affecting the long term sustainability of the superyacht industry.

Initiated by the designers themselves after four roundtables discussions, a section of naval architects, interior and exterior designers have now committed to greater sustainability collectively. The key underpinnings to the collaboration being the sharing of knowledge and experience to drive sustainable yacht design and smarter client propositions.

The ‘Sustainable Yacht Design Taskforce’ will aim to create a unique platform with sustainability at its core. As Robert Van Tol, executive director of Water Revolution Foundation highlights: “It is the first time naval architects, interior and exterior yachts designers are going to structurally collaborate on the international level, which is an important step in itself. This task force will be solely focused on sustainability and will be organised through Water Revolution Foundation. We’ve set up task force values to ensure active and equal participation, with concrete output. That is not only in the spirit of Water Revolution Foundation, but also necessary to take the steps needed towards a sustainable industry.”

With central stakeholders such as De Voogt naval architects and Espen Øino already onboard, Water Revolution Foundation is poised to announce further collaborations as the project grows in scope. Taskforce membership is open to naval architects, interior and exterior yacht designers, who are supporting Water Revolution Foundation in its overall mission. The full presentation will be at MYS 2021, at The Yacht Design and Innovation Hub at 11 am on 23rd September.

