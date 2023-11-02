Damen launches two Amels The introduction of the two new vessels marks the first time Damen Yachting has launched two yachts in one day…

Damen Yachting has launched the 74m Amels 242 (pictured left) and the 60m Amels 200 (pictured right) this week. The new Amels Limited Editions superyachts are the first two yachts the Dutch shipyard has launched on the same day in its history.

Both yachts feature customised Amels Limited Editions exteriors by designer Tim Heywood, with the semi-custom offering allowing owners to design the interiors. Whilst unconnected, both owners opted to commission Winch.

For the owner of the eighth Amels 242, an eye-catching exterior colour scheme was a top priority. “The owner wanted something different and that is certainly what he has achieved, especially with the variety of marbles,” says Peter Dijkwel, Project Manager, Damen Yachting.

Opting for a Flag blue hull and an Oyster white superstructure, rather than traditional white, Winch Design took the blue exterior colourway and incorporated it into multiple elements throughout the interior. With delivery scheduled for June 1st 2024, the yacht can host up to 12 guests across six staterooms.

“This Amels Limited Editions superyacht is a great testament to the range and its flexibility – we can make anything work with this platform. That said, we couldn’t have done it without the consistent and positive cooperation with the owner’s representatives,” adds Dijkwel.

The fourth Amels 200 has evolved from the previous designs of the Amels 188. The Whisper Grey hulled yacht’s design revolves around the owner’s desire to spend extended periods at sea exploring the Mediterranean whilst working remotely.

“This yacht perfectly reflects the owner’s unique vision,” says Tom Oomkens, Project Manager at Damen Yachting. “For example, the windbreakers have been upgraded to feature a dark grey tone to mimic the windows. The owner had many exciting design ideas and is experienced – which benefitted the project hugely.”

Delivery is also scheduled for summer 2024.

