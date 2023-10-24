Heesen appoints new CEO The Dutch shipyard has elected Niels Vaessen, its CFO for over a decade, to lead the company as Arthur Brouwer retires…

Heesen has promoted Niels Vaessen (pictured) to CEO having served as the shipyard’s CFO for over a decade, taking over from Arthur Brouwer. Supervisory Board Chairman Anjo Joldersma has also announced his retirement as of November 1st, with Adse de Kock taking on the role with immediate effect.

“I feel honoured to be entrusted with this responsibility, and I am grateful for the knowledge and insight I have gained while working with Arthur and Anjo,” says Vaessen. “We are committed to investing in research and development to continue delivering the most innovative and reliable products to our clients.

“As one of the largest employers in Noord-Brabant, we will continue to collaborate with our local community and contribute to the development of our region,” he continues. “Our worldwide success has deep roots in our hometown and is the result of great teamwork by our highly-skilled people."

Vaessen joined Heesen in 2012 as Finance Manager after working at accounting firm PwC for eight years. Appointed as CFO in 2013, he takes to the helm following Arthur Brouwer’s nine-year tenure.

“Niels and I worked closely together for many years and have overcome some challenges. I am proud of the results we have accomplished,” says Brouwer. “I had the privilege to work in many different and interesting industries. Yachting is an exciting business, and it seems to be the perfect sector for ending my active career.”

With a workforce of around 1,000 people, Heesen has become a shipyard renowned for its yachts within the 50m to 80m segment under Brouwer’s direction. Stepping into a new era under Vaessen’s leadership, the shipyard remains in good financial standing for the years ahead with an order book of 15 yachts reaching into 2027 and an annual turnover of €200m.

“I am leaving a healthy company with a robust and well-organised structure in good hands. Heesen needs a CEO with good industry knowledge, a well-connected network, and a deep understanding of the shipbuilding process and the commercial dynamics,” adds Brouwer. “I wish Niels, Rick van de Wetering, Mark Cavendish and the whole team fair winds and following seas.”

Profile links

Heesen Yachts

Click here to become part of The Superyacht Group community, and join us in our mission to make this industry accessible to all, and prosperous for the long-term. We are offering access to the superyacht industry’s most comprehensive and longstanding archive of business-critical information, as well as a comprehensive, real-time superyacht fleet database, for just £10 per month, because we are One Industry with One Mission. Sign up here.