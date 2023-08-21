Damen Yachting delivers Pink Shadow The 58m yacht is the third SeaXplorer delivered by the Dutch shipbuilder and the first to be built at its new facility in Antalya, Türkiye…

Damen Yachting has delivered 58m Pink Shadow, the latest yacht from the shipyard’s SeaXplorer 58 series. The yacht's exterior was designed by Azure Yacht Design & Naval Architecture, with custom interior designs from UK-based studio Design Unlimited.

“When a discerning owner presents us with a very distinctive vision, it poses a new and exciting challenge,” says Mark Tucker, Creative Director, Design Unlimited. “The SeaXplorer 58 provided the perfect platform for this endeavour, offering ample space and volume to bring ideas to life.”

Pink Shadow has six staterooms for up to 12 guests, including a large owner’s suite. Other standout features include a cabana-style bar and lounge, an infinity pool and a certified helideck. On the Sun Deck, the sky lounge and dining area lead to a Jacuzzi and the SeaXplorer’s signature bow-point observation lounge.

“Pink Shadow is a perfect example of a yacht that can go the distance. The SeaXplorer 58 is a future-facing yacht for many reasons, and it is great to see her Owner on board making the most of such a capable platform,” says Rob Luijendijk, Director of Sales, Damen Yachting. “All of us here at Damen Yachting and Damen Yachting Antalya are immensely proud of this custom project.”

The newly delivered explorer yacht also features accommodation for fifteen crew and two expedition staff and a collection of toys that includes two large multi-role tenders, road and off-road vehicles, and motorcycles.

“Welcoming the fresh sea breeze and offering shaded vistas, the whole aft of Pink Shadow is a beautiful and inspiring space to experience the world,” says Enrique Tintore, Damen Yachting’s SeaXplorer Design Manager. “But the experience is not just about amazing views, it’s also about enjoying the ultimate adventure on land and at sea.”

