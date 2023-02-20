Amels delivers 60m Entourage Damen Yachting announces the delivery of the second Amels 60 Limited Editions, formerly Project Witchcraft…

The latest in the Amels 60 line from Damen Yachting, the 60m Entourage features an exterior from Espen Øino. The Amels 60 has a volume of 853GT and features IMO Tier III compliant hybrid power and propulsion. Following delivery, Entourage will undertake a busy charter season overseen by Moran Yacht & Ship.

Additionally, the yacht features space for a 9m tender on the foredeck, with onboard accommodation for up to 12 guests as well as 12 crew, plus captain. For interior design, the owner has selected to work with the Canada-based design studio Burdifilek.

Arie Midavaine, Project Manager at Damen Yachting comments: “It's been great to see how all parties involved have pulled together and given so much effort during this busy project. The result of their work speaks for itself; the yacht looks stunning. We hope the Owner will enjoy stepping on board for the first time this spring.”

Sean Moran from Moran Yacht & Ship concludes: “We at Moran Yacht & Ship would like to take this opportunity to thank the Owner for his trust in our team throughout the build process. We would also like to thank and congratulate the talented workers at Damen Yachting and the Owner’s team for this tremendous achievement – we look forward to many more successful projects with the Damen Yachting organization in the future.”

