Lürssen launches Project Cosmos The vessel measures an impressive 114m and will be the first Lürssen yacht to feature fuel cell technology…

Lürssen, the world-renowned German shipbuilding company, has launched its latest project, Cosmos. The vessel measures an impressive 114.20 meters in length and is the first Lürssen yacht to feature fuel cell technology on board.

Cosmos was designed by the renowned Australian designer Marc Newson, who oversaw both the interior and exterior design of the yacht. The vessel is set to become one of the most luxurious yachts in the world, with an impressive range of features and amenities.



Lürssen personnel will now fit out the vessel in a nearby facility, as the company's own docks are either occupied or undergoing structural modernisation work. The outfitting process is expected to take several months, during which time the yacht will be equipped with the latest technology and state-of-the-art features.

The fuel cell technology on board Cosmos is a significant development for Lürssen, and the company has stated that they are proud to be at the forefront of innovation in the industry. The technology will allow the yacht to operate with minimal environmental impact and will reduce its carbon footprint significantly.

In addition to the fuel cell technology, Cosmos will also feature a range of other innovative features, including the latest navigation systems, state-of-the-art entertainment systems, and luxurious furnishings throughout. The vessel will be able to accommodate up to 20 guests in 10 spacious cabins and will also have accommodation for a crew of up to 30.

