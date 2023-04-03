Third Amels 80 sold Damen Yachting announces the sale of the third Amels 80, designed by Espen Øino, with delivery expected in 2026…

Damen Yachting announces the sale of the third unit in its 80-metre Amels Limited Editions series, just three months after the second hull was sold. The Amels 80 is the largest vessel in the Limited Editions range that was announced in March 2022, with the first hull sold six months later.

The latest unit, initially known as Project Zurich, is set to be delivered in 2026. The calculated volume is believed to be around 2100GT and will house 14 guests and 20+ crew. While the interiors are confidential, the Exterior design once again comes from Espen Øino.

Jan van Hogerwou, Commercial Executive of Damen Yachting, who worked with the client throughout the sales process., comments: “It is almost a year to the date since we introduced the Amels 80. The fact that we have seen not only positive reactions to the design since the launch but also a strong sales foothold within the first 12 months is a true testament to her modern design and trusted build pedigree. I am very much looking forward to embarking on the build journey with this experienced client.”

