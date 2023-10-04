Damen sues Dutch government Damen Shipyards is now pursuing compensation for significant financial setbacks attributed to the Russian sanctions…

Damen Shipyards has initiated a lawsuit against the Dutch government in a bid to reclaim costs incurred from the European sanctions against Russia. The legal action underscores the impact of geopolitical events on the maritime sector and other businesses.

The sanctions, prompted by Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, led to the cancellation of delivery contracts for several superyachts within Damen's portfolio.

Company spokesperson, Rick van de Weg, noted in an article with Bloomberg that these sanctions forced Damen to sever its ties with its engineering branch in Russia, causing a significant change in its operations which in turn led to financial setbacks.

While specific details regarding the number and size of contracts affected, as well as the amount of compensation sought, remain undisclosed, Damen Shipyards is actively pursuing its claim through legal channels.

Notably, the Dutch government has previously imposed sanctions directly affecting the superyacht industry. In April last year, they prevented 14 superyachts, including 12 under construction, from leaving the country, citing sanctions related to Russia.

Damen Shipyards initiated this lawsuit earlier this year, filing it with the district court in Rotterdam. The case now awaits further proceedings.

Damen Shipyards and the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs have not immediately responded for comment.

