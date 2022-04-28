Vitruvius Yachts unveil 52m superyacht Vitruvius Yachts welcome newcomer yacht owners with the unveiling of a 52m custom superyacht…

London based studio Vitruvius Yachts - headed by renowned naval architect and yacht designer Phillipe Briand, have revealed the initial plans of a brand new custom-built 52m superyacht. The project is currently labelled “Vitruvius N10” and is a collaboration with the Genoa-based shipyard Tankoa Yachts.

Vitruvius Yachts were carefully selected by a couple who were looking to enter the superyacht market. According to Vitruvius Yachts, this instance is a prime example of what sets them apart from other independent studios in the industry - they are able to begin projects with clients directly without having to wait to be selected by shipyards.

Briand explains, “We received a call from this dynamic husband and wife team back in November 2020 with an extensive brief which did initially make us scratch our heads and ask: ‘How are we going to achieve all of their requirements for a 52m yacht and stay under 500GT?’ Since then we have produced 15 versions and developed the project down to the very last centimetre to make it all fit perfectly, finalising the GA with FM Architettura.”

According to Briand the main challenge of this project was having to produce a very large sundeck with ample interior space whilst ensuring the yacht could maintain great stability.

“This is where naval architecture and exterior design must go hand in hand. As we plan the yacht’s design, we always think about its technical viability; the structure of the vessel and how it will be built by the shipyard. Obviously, this adds an extra layer of complexity, but it guarantees that the client’s plans will be executed once they have been approved.” said Briand.

The custom vessel will retain all of the hallmarks of a Vitruvius vessel in her sleek design, with the interiors by FM Architettura. Onboard accommodation is available for up to 10 guests across six staterooms. According to the studio this particular vessel has been designed with supreme relaxation in mind, the standout areas on board include the large sundeck as well as the 250-plus square metre of terraces which are found spread throughout the vessel.

Project Vitruvius N10 is just the start of many other projects already bubbling away, and the company now hope that this creates shift within the market so that more designers can work closely with the clients without the waiting period of shipyards.

