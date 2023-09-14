 SuperyachtNews.com - Fleet - Christie Yachts secures Kismet

By SuperyachtNews

Christie Yachts secures Kismet

The British broker represented the buyer in the purchase of the 95m Lürssen for €149m…

Christie Yachts has secured the purchase of 95m Kismet for €149m, with Founder and CEO, Will Christie, having represented the buyer. The seller was represented by Cecil Wright & Partners

“We operate in a highly competitive marketplace where clients have a wide choice of brokers to work with,” says Christie. “It is very pleasing that after only two years since setting up Christie Yachts, the buyer recognised the value of our client-focused and specialist advisory approach to yacht sales.”

Delivered in 2014, the renowned Lürssen yacht was designed by Monaco-based Espen Øino, with interiors from Reymond Langton Design. The yacht was built under the supervision of the Moran Yacht and Ship Construction.

Christie adds that Kismet is undoubtedly one of the most recognisable and impressive yachts delivered by the shipyard Lürssen to date.

Kismet is a truly special yacht that has found a great new home,” he says. “We are looking forward to seeing the new owner and satisfied charter guests enjoy many happy years of future cruising on board.

Profile links

Christie Yachts

KISMET
LÜRSSEN 2014 2014 Delivered
95.20m 13.80m 3.75m 2928
Espen Oeino International
Reymond Langton Design Ltd
Lürssen

Join the discussion

Christie Yachts secures Kismet

35151

To post comments please Sign in or Register

When commenting please follow our house rules

Click here to become part of The Superyacht Group community, and join us in our mission to make this industry accessible to all, and prosperous for the long-term. We are offering access to the superyacht industry’s most comprehensive and longstanding archive of business-critical information, as well as a comprehensive, real-time superyacht fleet database, for just £10 per month, because we are One Industry with One Mission. Sign up here.

Related news

Image for Cecil Wright announces CA for sale of Kismet

Cecil Wright announces CA for sale of Kismet

Cecil Wright has secured the central agency for 95m Lürssen build Kismet

Fleet

Image for Lürssen delivers 90m M/Y Norn

Lürssen delivers 90m M/Y Norn

Following its launch in February, Norn embarks on its maiden voyage

Fleet

Image for Plan B hits the market

Plan B hits the market

One of the most capable and unique exploration yachts has re-entered the brokerage market with Christie Yachts

Fleet

Image for Out now: The Superyacht New Build Report

Out now: The Superyacht New Build Report

Issue 216: The Superyacht New Build Report is now available to read and download online

Fleet

Image for Into the Blue

Into the Blue

Cockwells delivers two high-speed catamaran tenders to Lürssen

Owner

Image for Lürssen launches Project Cosmos

Lürssen launches Project Cosmos

The vessel measures an impressive 114m and will be the first Lürssen yacht to feature fuel cell technology

Business

Related news

Cecil Wright announces CA for sale of Kismet

3 months ago

Lürssen delivers 90m M/Y Norn

4 months ago

Plan B hits the market

5 months ago

Out now: The Superyacht New Build Report

5 months ago

Into the Blue

6 months ago

Lürssen launches Project Cosmos

6 months ago

Sign up to the SuperyachtNews Bulletin

The SuperyachtNews App

Follow us on