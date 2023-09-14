Christie Yachts secures Kismet The British broker represented the buyer in the purchase of the 95m Lürssen for €149m…

Christie Yachts has secured the purchase of 95m Kismet for €149m, with Founder and CEO, Will Christie, having represented the buyer. The seller was represented by Cecil Wright & Partners.

“We operate in a highly competitive marketplace where clients have a wide choice of brokers to work with,” says Christie. “It is very pleasing that after only two years since setting up Christie Yachts, the buyer recognised the value of our client-focused and specialist advisory approach to yacht sales.”

Delivered in 2014, the renowned Lürssen yacht was designed by Monaco-based Espen Øino, with interiors from Reymond Langton Design. The yacht was built under the supervision of the Moran Yacht and Ship Construction.

Christie adds that Kismet is undoubtedly one of the most recognisable and impressive yachts delivered by the shipyard Lürssen to date.

“Kismet is a truly special yacht that has found a great new home,” he says. “We are looking forward to seeing the new owner and satisfied charter guests enjoy many happy years of future cruising on board.

