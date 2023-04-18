 SuperyachtNews.com - Fleet - Plan B hits the market

By SuperyachtNews

Plan B hits the market

One of the most capable and unique exploration yachts has re-entered the brokerage market with Christie Yachts…

Plan B, a unique explorer yacht with a rich history, is now available for sale. Originally built as a survey vessel for the Royal Australian Navy and known as HMAS Flinders, Plan B has since been transformed into a highly capable exploration vessel. 

Boasting a range of over 6,000 nautical miles, Plan B has a long history of exploring some of the world's most pristine locations, including the Arctic Circle, Patagonia, New Zealand, Galapagos Islands, Easter Islands and Myanmar. Its ability to carry and operate a helicopter as large as an Airbus 145, along with an impressive array of tenders and toys, makes it an ideal vessel for adventure-seeking owners.

With 746gt of volume for a 50-metre vessel, Plan B provides ample space for guest accommodations, entertainment and dining. Equipped with Quantum Zero Speed Stabilization and a steel displacement hull with a 3.1-metre draft, Plan B is a stable, capable, and comfortable vessel both underway and at anchor. 

Following a significant yard period in 2018/19, during which new generators were installed, Plan B remains in class with Lloyd’s Register.

Will Christie, CEO of Christie Yachts, comments: “It is exciting to be representing Plan B for the first time she has been for sale. She is unique in so many ways. We know that in an increasingly busy world, more and more people are looking to escape and explore the many remaining unspoiled areas of our beautiful planet that can still only be reached by sea. Plan B is the perfect, proven, capable platform for a new owner seeking adventure while living in true comfort.”

Profile links

Christie Yachts

PLAN B
AUSTRALIAN NAVAL 1973 1973 Delivered
49.07m 10.20m 3.10m 746



Join the discussion

Plan B hits the market

34480

To post comments please Sign in or Register

When commenting please follow our house rules

Click here to become part of The Superyacht Group community, and join us in our mission to make this industry accessible to all, and prosperous for the long-term. We are offering access to the superyacht industry’s most comprehensive and longstanding archive of business-critical information, as well as a comprehensive, real-time superyacht fleet database, for just £10 per month, because we are One Industry with One Mission. Sign up here.

Related news

Image for YachtAid Global launches Operation Nasama

YachtAid Global launches Operation Nasama

In response to a series of natural disasters that have rocked the region, YachtAid Global calls for more assistance in Vanuatu

Crew

Image for Yacht agents drive Galapagos entry permit change

Yacht agents drive Galapagos entry permit change

The new Galapagos entry permit rules for superyachts have raised questions about the sector's environmental impact

Owner

Image for Sailing through economic headwinds

Sailing through economic headwinds

Will Christie shares his thoughts on the outlook for the brokerage sector in 2023

Owner

Image for Another milestone for private scientific exploration

Another milestone for private scientific exploration

Caladan Oceanic and EYOS Expeditions discover the USS Samuel B. Roberts, the world’s deepest shipwreck

Owner

Image for Superyacht New Zealand

Superyacht New Zealand

Centralised information hub for the region to launch at the Palma Superyacht Cup

Crew

Related news

YachtAid Global launches Operation Nasama

5 days ago

Yacht agents drive Galapagos entry permit change

2 months ago

Sailing through economic headwinds

3 months ago

Another milestone for private scientific exploration

10 months ago

Superyacht New Zealand

10 months ago

Sign up to the SuperyachtNews Bulletin

The SuperyachtNews App

Follow us on