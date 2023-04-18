Plan B hits the market One of the most capable and unique exploration yachts has re-entered the brokerage market with Christie Yachts…

Plan B, a unique explorer yacht with a rich history, is now available for sale. Originally built as a survey vessel for the Royal Australian Navy and known as HMAS Flinders, Plan B has since been transformed into a highly capable exploration vessel.

Boasting a range of over 6,000 nautical miles, Plan B has a long history of exploring some of the world's most pristine locations, including the Arctic Circle, Patagonia, New Zealand, Galapagos Islands, Easter Islands and Myanmar. Its ability to carry and operate a helicopter as large as an Airbus 145, along with an impressive array of tenders and toys, makes it an ideal vessel for adventure-seeking owners.

With 746gt of volume for a 50-metre vessel, Plan B provides ample space for guest accommodations, entertainment and dining. Equipped with Quantum Zero Speed Stabilization and a steel displacement hull with a 3.1-metre draft, Plan B is a stable, capable, and comfortable vessel both underway and at anchor.

Following a significant yard period in 2018/19, during which new generators were installed, Plan B remains in class with Lloyd’s Register.

Will Christie, CEO of Christie Yachts, comments: “It is exciting to be representing Plan B for the first time she has been for sale. She is unique in so many ways. We know that in an increasingly busy world, more and more people are looking to escape and explore the many remaining unspoiled areas of our beautiful planet that can still only be reached by sea. Plan B is the perfect, proven, capable platform for a new owner seeking adventure while living in true comfort.”

Yacht: PLAN B Builder: AUSTRALIAN NAVAL Launched: 1973 Delivered: 1973 Status: Delivered

Length: 49.07m Beam: 10.20m Draught: 3.10m Gross Tons: 746

