Cecil Wright announces CA for sale of Kismet Cecil Wright has secured the central agency for 95m Lürssen build Kismet…

Originally delivered in 2014, the iconic Lürssen build Kismet is now available through Cecil Wright at an asking price of 149,000,000 euros, a reduction of 20,000,000 euros.

Kismet was styled by Espen Øino, with interior design by Reymond Langton Design. It has a double-height main salon with black and gold art deco architecture, accessed by a sweeping staircase, spanning the main and upper deck aft. Beneath the staircase is a centrepiece grand piano and the salon also features two fireplaces. Other entertaining spaces include the sky lounge and a large sports bar, which can transform into a disco nightclub.

One feature is a mosaic tiled pool with an inset jacuzzi on the upper foredeck. Another is the secondary helipad on the foredeck which doubles up as a basketball court, while the helipad on the bridge deck can be converted into a outdoor lounging area.

The on-board entertainment options include a cinema screen on the foredeck, plus a range of tenders and toys. The garage doubles up as a space for aerobics and yoga, with the spa accessible via the central elevator. Kismet’s club room can be converted into another cinema, while the staircase leading into the main salon is flanked by two full-height video walls.

Kismet can accommodate 16 guests in eight staterooms, and the owner’s suite occupies the forward half of the upper deck, with direct access to the yacht’s helipad. There are two further VIP suites on the main deck. There is further accommodation for 26 crew plus captain.

As a custom displacement yacht, Kismet’s ‘at anchor stabilisers’ increase on-board comfort at anchor and in rough waters. With a cruising speed of 14 knots, a maximum speed of 17 knots can be reached, with a range of 6,000nm.

All images: © Guillaume Plisson

