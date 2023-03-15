Into the Blue Cockwells delivers high-speed catamaran tenders to Lürssen…

Cockwells Modern & Classic Boatbuilding has delivered two of the fastest tenders it has designed and built – a 12.3m Limousine Catamaran Tender and an 11.7m Open Sport Catamaran Tender – to Lürssen Shipyard in Germany, for the 160m megayacht Blue, which is one of the largest superyachts in the world.

Incorporating a unique, asymmetric high-speed hull that Cockwells has specifically designed for this commission, these twin diesel-powered, waterjet-driven vessels can each reach a speed of up to 52 knots, offering an exhilarating ride but with stability and comfort at every twist and turn.

Project Blue 12.3m limousine tender

Project Blue 12.3m limousine tender in mother ship Blue

Project Blue 12.3m limousine tender interior

With touchscreen control, precision docking, joystick manoeuvring and, most notably, a height-adjustable deck saloon, the epic 12.3m Limousine Catamaran Tender provides a luxurious on-the-water transfer experience for up to 15 guests, with access from the forward and aft cockpits via sliding glass doors.

The height-adjustable deck saloon can be raised or lowered easily from the touchscreen helm console and in the lower position, stows snugly in the mothership’s garage.

An automated water ballast system maintains stability at sea or on the dock, keeping her perfectly trimmed wherever guests are seated or standing.

The 11.7m Open Sport Catamaran Tender features a permanent bimini, which extends across the entire width of the cockpit. A moulded painted carbon composite frame with two pillars mounted into carbon sockets enable the bimini structure to be raised or lowered electronically to sit neatly within the tender bay.

Project Blue 11.7m Open Catamaran (render)

“We are incredibly proud to have created these exceptional, state-of-the-art tenders for Lürssen and to have had the opportunity to collaborate with Terence Disdale Design who masterminded the mothership in all her sumptuous detail,” explains founder and managing director Dave Cockwell.

“With more than a quarter of a century of building exquisite superyacht tenders for discerning clients from across the globe, Cockwells is no stranger to opulence, craftsmanship and style, but with these catamaran tenders, we have elevated our engineering ingenuity to a higher plane.

“We believe these are the fastest, tried and tested catamaran tenders in the industry, which demonstrates, once again, that Cockwells can be trusted to deliver innovative engineering, creative design, superlative luxury and outstanding performance – and whatever our clients desire.

“As a result of Cockwells’ outstanding reputation in the industry, we are delighted to report the sale of a further high-speed luxury catamaran as part of a contract to design and build four bespoke tenders for a new client to match his precise requirements.”

Image credit: Cockwells

Profile links

Lürssen

Cockwells Modern & Classic Boatbuilding Ltd

Click here to become part of The Superyacht Group community, and join us in our mission to make this industry accessible to all, and prosperous for the long-term. We are offering access to the superyacht industry’s most comprehensive and longstanding archive of business-critical information, as well as a comprehensive, real-time superyacht fleet database, for just £10 per month, because we are One Industry with One Mission. Sign up here.