Out now: The Superyacht New Build Report

The New Build Report 2023 gave us a chance to look at the wider issue of industry sustainability. There will be many divergent paths to achieving its targets, but 2030 is no longer an arbitrary date. The fascinating discussion from The Superyacht Forum between Peter Lürssen, CEO of Lürssen, and Henk de Vries, CEO of Feadship set the stage in late 2022. Now seems the right time to look at some of the most exciting projects, concepts and ideas in development.

This Report also takes invaluable insight from outside the industry echo chamber to examine how the future energy markets may affect the operation of the next-generation fleet, as well as the key outcomes from COP27 and how the superyacht industry can take a central role in environmental restoration programmes.

The team from Lateral Naval Architects lift the lid on the bold new concept Aeolus from Oceanco and its three-stage transition platform that hopes to bring carbon neutrality to the 90m-plus sector. A platform with the inbuilt flexibility to evolve with a changing energy landscape, the fascinating challenges that Aeolus and Lateral address run deeper than just the energy density of future fuels.

Daniela Duck, the new-build division coordinator at Camper & Nicholsons, shares her insights into the challenge of new-build management in a buoyant but testing market. Duck discusses how her expertise fits into the Camper & Nicholsons framework, as well as the need for effective new-build management in a complex economic climate.

The concept of a zero-fossil-fuel superyacht has seemed a bridge too far for much of the industry despite the imperative placed on it by encroaching regulatory frameworks. Undoubtedly the most ambitious build featured in these pages, and arguably from across the industry, Project Zero aims to break the status quo. With the 69-metre Vitters ketch nearing reality, Marnix Hoekstra, co-creative director at Vripack, joins TSG to take a closer look at this open-source project and the equally ambitious foundation that supports it.

For this edition, our editors also visited French Polynesia with the team from EYOS Expeditions, to see how a legendary polar exploration vessel is plying its trade in the tropics. We also analyse the hotly contested Italian 50m market and asked our readers to pick their favourite...

