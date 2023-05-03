Lürssen delivers 90m M/Y Norn Following its launch in February, Norn embarks on its maiden voyage…

Lürssen Yachts have announced that 90-metre Norn (previously Project 1601) left their shipyard at the end of April and has now embarked on its maiden voyage.

Norn has been built for a couple who had previously owned a 70-metre Lürssen for more than 20 years. With a steel hull and aluminium superstructure, and teak decks, it has an overall beam of 14.7 metres and a gross tonnage of 3,491gt.

Image credit: © Carl Groll

The exterior is designed by Espen Øino, as was the owners’ previous yacht, with a striking silhouette dominated by flat surfaces, straight lines and angular corners. The interior was styled by Dölker + Voges, which, Lurssen say, echos the same design themes as the exterior. Cornelsen & Partner acted as project manager throughout the construction process.

The yacht is equipped with state-of-the art technology and engineering systems, such as zero-speed stabilisers, an outside cinema and a liftable pool floor with dance floor illumination. A dynamic positioning system enables electronic anchoring in sensitive and remote areas, protecting the seabed and allowing for safe mooring regardless of water depth.

Profile links

Lürssen

Espen Oeino International

Cornelsen & Partner

Dolker + Voges

Click here to become part of The Superyacht Group community, and join us in our mission to make this industry accessible to all, and prosperous for the long-term. We are offering access to the superyacht industry’s most comprehensive and longstanding archive of business-critical information, as well as a comprehensive, real-time superyacht fleet database, for just £10 per month, because we are One Industry with One Mission. Sign up here.