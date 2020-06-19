International yacht a ship builder S.A (INACE) has announced the launch of a new division, INACE Superyachts. Through a partnership with the 52-yeard old shipyards, its Brazilian dealer Yacht Collection,and international distributor Flavio Constanino, the new division’s goal is to develop and build explorer yachts for the global market. The new division’s first two hulls, both Explora 90’ models (as pictured above), are under construction at the INACE shipyard, with hull No.1 scheduled to launch in February 2021, after which it will make its debut at the Rio Boat Show in Rio de Janeiro in April 2021.

“INACE has built more than 660 vessels since it was founded in 1968. Among this vast portfolio, built from demanding global clients in the defence, work and leisure industries, are 45 long-range yachts sold to adventurous clients all over the world – most of them still in operation today,” explains Constantino, INACE Superyachts’ director. “Now, INACE is drawing on the shipyard’s established expertise in building reliable, seaworthy, long-range vessels to offer the next generation of luxury explorer yachts, developed in collaboration with world-class international design firms and naval architects in order to fulfil the needs and desires of today’s owners, specifically, larger living areas and more efficient hulls.”

INACE Superyachts’ initial offering includes two steel/aluminium yacht series designed in collaboration with Hydro Tec, HotLab, Guida Design and Fernando de Almedia Design. These two series include the Explora, which according to the yard features contemporary lines distinguished by plumb bows and large open spaces, coming in 27m, 39m, 40m, 44m and 50m models. The second range, Adventura, is marked by raked bows and fluid lines and comes in 30m, 38m, 41m and 45m options.

“The combination of INACE’s outstanding ship-building capabilities and the expertise of these forward-thinking designers and naval architects is a winning formula for discerning clients looking for a cost-effective quality yachts,” continues Constantino.

First to launch from the new INACE Superyachts division, the Explora 90, according to the yard, “sports a modern plumb bow that not only enhances the yacht’s smooth ride, performance and fuel efficiency,but also creates more internal volume – about 400sqm.” Displacing 235gt, the tri-deck full-displacement explorer yachts features five en-suite staterooms, including a main deck master suite. With twin 800hp MAN diesel engines, her top speed is projected to be 13kt with a range of 3,000nm at 10kt.

Profile links

Hot Lab

Hydro Tec S.R.L.

FERNANDO DE ALMEIDA YACHT DESIGN

During the COVID-19 Crisis as a good will gesture, while many people are at home, in port, on board or working remotely, we are allowing our loyal and expert audience, complete and complimentary access to our SuperyachtNews Premium Content and unlimited access to our digital library of The Superyacht Report - issues 175-200. Click here to sign up now.