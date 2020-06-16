During a strictly private opening ceremony, in accordance with ongoing regulations, Italian shipyard Rossinavi has launched its latest motoryacht, the 52m Florentia.

Florentia is a custom project, with exterior design by Rome-based architecture firm Studio Vafiadis and interior design by Italian designer Carlo Colombo, together with his A++ design studio. The 52m motoryacht is 800gt with a steel full-displacement hull and aluminium superstructure.

“[Florentia] is a yacht characterised by romantic lines for a timeless elegance that features refined interiors and generous spaces,” says Federico Rossi, Chief Operating Officer of Rossinavi. “Florentia is a vessel in which functionality and efficiency are a testament to style.”

Similar to a shore-based home, the dimensions of the areas within Florentia are generous, with the aim of allowing guests to move around easily and comfortably. The yacht can welcome up to 12 guests and 11 crew members on board at the same time in navigation.

“Florentia is the most representative example of a fully bespoke superyacht made in Italy,” comments Stefano Vafiadis of Studio Vafiadis. “This is a boat entirely designed and built around the owner and his needs. We’ve been challenged with the difficult brief to create a timeless gem where classic features and shapes meet modern details."

Florentia’s interior design is inspired by the shapes of nature and ocean waves, combined with technology and continuous research of design functionality. “The soft lines of the boat’s architecture style pervade the space complementing neutral colours and precious materials contributing to a unique and refined yacht for a peaceful and relaxing experience,” Colombo adds.

According to data provided by The Superyacht Agency, Rossinavi did not deliver any superyachts in 2019, and has an annual average output of 1.2 deliveries over the last five years. Should there be no severe delays as a result of COVID-19, this average is set to increase in the next couple of years, with three projects set to be delivered in 2020 and two in 2021.

