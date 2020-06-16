Netherlands-based Moonen Yachts has announced the sale of 36.3m project YN199, based on the Martinique platform. The project is due to be launched in August with her Middle Easter owner taking delivery of the vessel in October 2020. YN199 features exterior design by Dutch designer Rene van der Velen, naval architecture by Diana Yacht Design and interior designs and stylings by London-based designers Studio Indigo.

Having been familiar with the project’s sister ship MY Brigadoon, which was delivered in 2010, the new owner approached Moonen after hearing about the two on going projects that are based on the same Martinique platform. With YN199 and YN200 due for delivery in August 2020 and August 2021 respectively, the new owner was able to review both yachts before choosing YN199.

“I have always wanted a Moonen, but it was unclear when. It is in fact a smaller size yacht, but can easily compare with the largest superyacht in the world quality and style wise,” comments the new owner. “I absolutely adore the winter garden and love the spacious layout of the sundeck. This yacht gives me and my family so much room for relaxing and enjoying the water.”

The main deck is home to a large saloon with an adjacent formal dining area, a galley and master suite with his and hers bathroom. The aft deck offers a relaxation area with stairs leading down to the swimming platform and access to the water. With direct access to the bridge, the captain’s cabin is situated on the bridge deck, the winter garden, which was one of the main selling points for the new owner according to the yard, offers a second indoor lounge area that can be closed of with sectional doors. The sun deck provides panoramic views and a lounge area with bar, grill and sound system for entertaining. Below deck is home to crew and guests across four staterooms.

The engine room and tender garage are also situated on the lower deck. YN199 is powered by twin CAT C32 engines, which provide a top speed of 16.5 knots and a cruising speed of 14.5 knots. According to the yard, YN199 is a reflection of the business’ philosophy of building ‘go-anywhere-yachts’ with a range of 4,000nm at a cruising speed of 10 knots.

The successful sale of YN199 comes only a week after Moonen announced that it would be operating with a new management structure, which according to the yard was designed to help the business’ goals of growing the company and expanding the number of projects in build. Johan Dubbelman has been appointed commercial director, Nick van Zon technical director and Marianne Hendriks is to lead the business as managing director. The sale on YN199 is surely a sign that the new management structure is working.

